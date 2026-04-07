Anand Rathi Wealth stock rallies 14% in 8 days to hit a record high

Anand Rathi Wealth share price

Shares of Anand Rathi Wealth hit a record high of ₹3,328, gaining 1 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade after the company announced a bonus issue plan. It is quoting higher for the eighth straight trading day, surging 14 per cent during the period.

Today, the stock price of Anand Rathi Wealth surpassed its previous high of ₹3,323.85 touched on October 14, 2025. In the comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.17 per cent at 73,971.38 at 11:37 AM.

In the past one year, the market price of Anand Rathi Wealth has zoomed 87 per cent, as against 1.3 per cent rise in the benchmark index. Currently, the stock has skyrocketed 1110 per cent against its issue price of ₹275 per share (adjusted to 1:1 bonus issue). The company made market debut on December 14, 2021.

Anand Rathi Wealth board to consider bonus issue

On March 30, 2026, Anand Rathi Wealth informed that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on April 9, 2026 to consider the audited financial results of the company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026 and to recommend a final dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the company.

The company on Monday, April 6, 2026 informed that the board of directors in its meeting inter-alia would also consider a proposal for issuance of bonus shares to the shareholders of the company.

Earlier, on March 5, 2025, Anand Rathi Wealth had issued bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. one bonus equity share for every one equity share held in the company.

Anand Rathi Wealth 9MFY26 financial performance

During the nine months period (April to December 2025) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), the company’s profit after tax (PAT) grew by 29 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹294 crore, while the revenue increased 21 per cent YoY to ₹897 crore.

During the first 9M of FY26, the company has achieved 76 per cent of its full year revenue guidance, which is ₹1,175 crore, and the management holds the same guidance. And 78 per cent of the company’s full year PAT guidance has been penetrated into, which was and which remains ₹375 crore, the management said.

Total asset under management (AUM) grew by 30 per cent YoY to ₹99,008 crore as on December 31, 2025. During 9MFY26, total net inflows registered a YoY growth of 10 per cent, reaching ₹10,078 crore and equity mutual fund net inflow achieved YoY growth of 4 per cent to ₹6,082 crore.

In flagship Private Wealth business, in the last 12 months, the company added 1,800+ new client families on a net basis, bringing total number of client families to 13,262. Client attrition rate in terms of AUM lost for the 9MFY26 was just 0.31 per cent, Anand Rathi Wealth said in its Q4FY26 earnings conference call.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services view on Anand Rathi Wealth

Anand Rathi Wealth has achieved 76 per cent and 78 per cent of its full-year FY26 revenue and PAT guidance, respectively, and management reiterated its guidance for the year. AUM guidance has been largely met at 99 per cent; however, given global uncertainties, management does not intend to revise guidance upwards.

The impact of the newly introduced labor code is expected to be limited, as the company already complies with minimum regulatory requirements; consequently, no meaningful impact on operating margins is anticipated, Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) said in Q3 result update.

Anand Rathi Wealth is one of the few companies in the listed space that has consistently outperformed its stated guidance. However, the brokerage firm has cut its estimates by 2 per cent each for FY26/FY27/FY28 to factor in weak quarterly performance. “We expect an AUM/Revenue/PAT CAGR of 23 per cent/22 per cent/26 per cent during FY25-28, with robust cash generation (₹1,260 crore of OCF during FY25- 28E), an RoE of 36 per cent plus, and a healthy balance sheet,” MOFSL said. Currently, the stock is quoting well above the brokerage firm’s target price of ₹3,100 per share. ================================================= Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.