Anchor lock-in expiry to unlock $3,769-cr worth shares in April 2026
After the lock-in period ends, anchor investors can sell their shares in the open market
Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
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Shares worth nearly ₹3,769 crore from 12 recently listed companies are set to become eligible for trading in April 2026, potentially increasing selling pressure in the secondary market, according to a report by domestic brokerage firm Axis Capital. The overhang stems from the scheduled expiry of anchor investor lock-in periods.
The counters of Central Mine Planning & Design, Bharat Coking Coal, GSP Crop Science, Sedemac Mechatronics, Omnitech Engineering, PNGS Reva Diamond Jeweller, Clean Max Enviro Energy, Gaudium IVF & Women Health, Fractal Analytics, Aye Finance, Shadowfax Technologies, and Amagi Media Labs will be among the companies in the main board space to see their lock-in periods expire.
The expiry of anchor lock-ins is closely tracked by investors as it can influence post-IPO stock performance. Anchor investors, typically institutional investors such as mutual funds, foreign portfolio investors, and insurance companies, are required to hold shares for a fixed period, generally 30, 90, or 180 days after listing. Once the lock-in ends, these investors are free to sell their holdings in the open market.
One-month lock-in expiries
According to the Axis Capital report, for the 30-day lock-in expiry, Central Mine Planning & Design has 1,36,55,250 shares unlocking, with an estimated value of ₹470 crore. GSP Crop Science releases 18,75,000 shares, valued at ₹120 crore. Sedemac Mechatronics unlocks 12,05,195 shares, estimated at ₹326 crore.
Source: Axis Capital
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Three-month lock-in expiries
For the 90-day lock-in expiry, Omnitech Engineering has 38,45,815 shares unlocking, worth ₹87 crore. PNGS Reva Diamond Jeweller releases 22,09,600 shares, valued at ₹85 crore. Clean Max Enviro Energy unlocks 43,73,219 shares, estimated at ₹460 crore. Gaudium IVF & Women Health has 31,32,930 shares, valued at ₹25 crore. Fractal Analytics releases 69,34,750 shares, estimated at ₹624 crore. Aye Finance unlocks 1,76,16,280 shares, worth ₹227 crore. Shadowfax Technologies has 3,45,16,982 shares, estimated at ₹428 crore. Amagi Media Labs releases 1,11,47,911 shares, valued at ₹402 crore. Bharat Coking Coal unlocks 5,93,76,750 shares, with an estimated value of ₹647 crore, according to the report.
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(Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.)
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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 9:16 AM IST