Angel One sees Nifty support at 22,200-22,000; identifies 3 bullish stocks
Stocks to buy today by Angel One: Hitesh Rathi is bullish on GE Vernova, Cyient and Graphite India. He flags 22,200-22,000 as all-important support band, and hurdle at 22,550-22,600 for Nifty.
Hitesh Rathi Mumbai
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Disclaimer: This article is written by Hitesh Rathi, technical analyst - equity & derivatives at Angel One. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised. Nifty approaches key supports, amidst oversold broader markets Nifty wrapped up another very disappointing week of trade, extending its ongoing losing streak to the eighth consecutive week. The curtailed week began on a very gloomy note, with prices declining sharply on the first day itself. Although some resilience from buyers over the following two sessions pointed towards the emergence of demand at lower levels. But selling pressure intensified sharply on the final trading day, where prices declined by over 400 points intraday, only to recoup a significant portion of the losses during a subsequent intraday recovery. The index eventually settled at the 22,421 mark, registering a weekly loss of 3.11 per cent. Despite the ongoing bear onslaught and overtly weary sentiment, prices are now approaching, or have reached, some key levels that have acted as sacrosanct support over the past two years. A rising, upward-sloping trendline that has defended prices on three previous occasions is currently placed in the 22,200–22,000 zone. Although prices have closed below this rising trendline today, given the number of times demand has emerged in this zone in the past, a conclusive breakdown below this support band would be required to confirm further deterioration. Until then, there remains a possibility of a similar resurgence from this zone. This support zone gains further significance on the Point & Figure charts as well. On the 1 per cent P&F chart, the zone coincides with the lows of a bullish Anchor column that has remained active since early 2025. A break below the lows of this Anchor Column, around the 22,250 band, would invalidate a major bullish setup and mark the first such breakdown since the lows recorded during the COVID period. In light of the current price location, its proximity to this sacrosanct support zone, and oversold readings across most technical and breadth indicators, we anticipate the possibility of a bounce in the coming sessions. In terms of levels, of the 22,200-22,000 band remains an immediate and all-important support for the Nifty. On the upside, 22,550-22,600 band is an immediate hurdle, followed by a stronger resistance in the 22,800-22,900 zone. We highlighted the emergence of some demand in Midcap stocks, as indicated by the formation of a bullish candlestick setup on the daily charts. A follow-up Doji candle further underscores the presence of demand at lower levels on the Midcap index. Given the proximity of frontline indices to key support levels, coupled with the bullish formations emerging on the Midcap index, we believe it may be an appropriate time to gradually start entering the market from a larger time-frame perspective, provided strict risk management principles are followed. Stock Recommendations by Angel One on Monday
GE Vernova T&D India (GVT&D) | View - Bullish | Last Close – ₹4,253GVT&D stock has a very strong support in the ₹4,100-4,080 band, indicated by the repeated formation of bullish P&F patterns, like the Bullish 100 per cent Pole and bullish weak breakout, indicating towards the presence of strong support at lower levels, confirmed by the recent price breakout above the ₹4,500-mark. The current pull back in the ₹4,200-4100 band, offers a favourable risk-adjusted opportunity to enter into a strong stock, which is indicating a trend reversal. Hence, we recommend to BUY GVT&D around ₹4,255-4250 | SL: ₹4,120 | TGT: ₹4,450-4,460.
Graphite India | View - Bullish | Last Close – ₹786GRAPHITE is pointing towards a successful retest of its price breakout in the ₹785-780 band, which is also a strong support cluster for the stock, given the presence of a bullish gap and the presence of a rising upward sloping trendline. At the same time, a bullish ABCD pattern formation on the 1 per cent Daily Renko charts of the stock, above its 40-brick Donchain Channel, provides further confirmation of a strong support at lower levels. Hence, we recommend to GRAPHITE stock around ₹786-785 | SL: ₹760 | TGT: ₹820-825
Cyient | View - Bullish | Last Close – ₹1,104Following a major downward sloping trendline breakout, and strong bullish move, reflected in the formation of a long anchor column on P&F charts. Cyient is now triggering a bullish ABC pattern breakout on its 1 per cent P&F chart. This prior retracement, followed by a brief consolidation, offers a lucrative opportunity to enter into a stock, which is a pointing towards a trend reversal, following a sustained period of downward momentum. Hence, we recommend to BUY CYIENT around ₹1,104-1,100 | SL: ₹1,048 | TGT: ₹1,170-1,175.
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Topics : Stocks to buy Market technicals Nifty Outlook Markets Stock Recommendations technical analysis technical charts Trading strategies Stock ideas Graphite India shares cyient
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First Published: Oct 05 2026 | 7:54 AM IST