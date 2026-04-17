Angel One shares gain 4% on healthy Q4 show; PAT up 84% YoY, revenue 38%

Angel One shares gained 4.3 per cent in trade on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹305 per share. However, at 10:17 AM, Angel One’s share price pared some gains and was trading 3.01 per cent higher at ₹301.2. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.39 per cent at 78,292.08.

The buying on the counter came after the company posted its January-March quarter (Q4FY26) results on Thursday, after market hours.

Angel One Q4 results recap

Revenue from operations zoomed 38.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹1459.4 crore as compared to ₹1,056 crore.

The company reported Earnings before depreciation, amortisation, and tax (Ebdat) of ₹472.8 crore in Q4FY26, as compared to ₹405 crore in Q3FY26, a growth of 16.7 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis. Reported EBDAT margin (as a percentage of total net income) stood at 41.7 per cent in Q4FY26, against 39.4 per cent in Q3FY26.

Average client funding book remained stable at ₹5,850 crore in Q4FY26.

“Looking ahead, we are well-positioned to participate at scale in the next phase of growth in India’s financial services market, driven by both increasing participation and deeper engagement,” said Dinesh Thakkar, chairman & managing director, Angel One.

“FY26 was a defining year for us as we focused on adopting artificial intelligence (AI) to build efficiencies, both for the client and the organisation. During the quarter, we elevated Ask Angel into a conversational AI-driven assistant, helping clients resolve queries, explore intial public offers (IPOs), and access stock insights. AI is increasingly shaping how we build, with ~25% of the total committed code being AI-generated today, reducing development timelines, hence improving time to market,” said Ambarish Kenghe, group CEO, Angel One.

He added: AI is now embedded across multiple efficiency-led initiatives, including grievance email and ticket automation, real-time e-signature validation, internal data analyst agent, and onboarding KYC face match, etc., enhancing overall client experience on the platform.

Technical view

"Angel One is witnessing a strong bullish breakout above the ₹290 zone, supported by rising volumes and an RSI in the overbought territory, indicating strong momentum but also the possibility of short-term consolidation. The ideal strategy is to buy on dips towards the ₹285–290 zone, which now acts as a support after the breakout, with a stop-loss below ₹270 to manage downside risk. On the upside, the stock has potential to move towards ₹322 in the near term and ₹340 as an extended target," said Virat Jagad, sr. technical research analyst, Bonanza. He siggested avoid chasing at current elevated levels, as better risk-reward setups are likely on pullbacks, while the overall trend remains firmly positive. Q4 results for Angel One are due today, which could act as a key trigger for volatility and directional move. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages and analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.