Angel One to Triveni Turbine: Smallcap index pulls ahead of Nifty 50

As a result of the current rally, the smallcap index is now up 6.4 per cent since the US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28. In comparison, the Nifty 50 is still down 4.7 per cent since the start of the hostilities in West Asia. The smallcap index is also up 1.7 per cent since the start of the ongoing calendar year (CY26). On the other hand, the Nifty 50 is still down 8.2 per cent year-to-date despite the recovery in April.

Similarly, the Nifty 50 is down 8.4 per cent from its lifetime high of 26,203 in November 2025 on monthly closing basis, while the smallcap index is now down just 6.7 per cent from its record high of 19,307 in August 2024. For comparison, Nifty 50 closed at 23,998 on Thursday while the Smallcap index closed at 18,007.

The contrasting performance of the Nifty 50 and the Smallcap index suggests that investors expect only marginal or no impact on smaller companies from the supply chain disruptions caused by the West Asia conflict, while largecap companies are expected to see relatively higher earnings and financial headwinds. This also means that foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) — who largely invest in largecaps — are more cautious about India Inc’s growth prospects compared to domestic investors that have big exposure to smallcap stocks.

As a result, the smallcap valuation is now higher than a year ago unlike Nifty 50 that has seen a valuation de-rating. The Nifty Smallcap 100 index is now trading at a trailing P/E multiple of 30.4x. This is higher than the P/E of 29.5x a year ago. In comparison, the Nifty 50 earnings multiple has declined to 20.9x on Thursday from 21.9x a year ago. The Smallcap index valuation premium over Nifty is also at the highest level since November last year. This does not seem to be sustainable and raises the risk of a correction in smallcap space if the macroeconomic headwinds worsens from here on.

Here are 10 companies from the Nifty Smallcap 100 index that saw the biggest rally in April. This has led to a sharp rise in their valuations, which raises the downside risks for investors if the crude oil prices rise further from their current levels.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders

This defence shipyard major is one of the best performing smallcaps, delivering over 48 per cent returns over the past month

The company continues to outperform, registering a revenue growth of 29 per cent year-on year (Y-o-Y) in the January-March quarter of 2025-26 (Q4FY26) on the back of a delivery of the second frigate under the Indian Navy’s 17A initiative comprising seven advanced stealth guided-missile frigates

On the non-defence front, Garden Reach’s focus is on shipbuilding and green energy platforms such as hybrid ferries and green tugs, which offer decent growth opportunities

While the current order book stands at ₹17,000 crore, Antique Stock Broking expects it to reach ₹77,800 crore by FY28, which is 4.6 times its current size. The resulting revenue visibility should support valuations going forward, it adds

Angel One

The equity brokerage Angel One is one of the biggest gainers in its sector in the April rally in the market

The share price is up 35.7 per cent in April after a 4.9 per cent rise in March, despite a selloff in the broader market due to the West Asia conflict

Angel One is now up 31.7 per cent in the first four months of calendar year 2026 (CY26), making it one of the top-performing smallcap stocks

In Q4FY26, the company’s net sales were up 38.2 per cent Y-o-Y and net profit was up 83.5 per cent Y-o-Y, as market volatility led to a spike in trading volume in cash and derivative segments boosting its earnings

The stock is currently trading at a trailing P/E of 27.5x and P/BV ratio of nearly 5x, which could trigger some profit-booking if a sell-off resumes in the broader market

PNB Housing Finance

Mortgage lender PNB Housing saw a sharp rally in April after a mild selloff in March

Its stock price is up 38.5 per cent in April following a 1.1 per cent decline in March, making it one of top performing non-bank lenders. It is up nearly 10 per cent year-to-date (YTD) in CY26 beating the broader market

The rally has been driven by a better-than-expected earnings growth by the company in Q4FY26 despite a slowdown in revenue growth

The lender’s net profit was up 19.2 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4FY26, compared to 7.7 per cent Y-o-Y growth in Q3FY26, as it gained from a slowdown in interest expenses

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Securities expect the lender to continue to gain from lower credit cost, though the recent rise in bond yields and rupee’s fall could spoil the party

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochem

The market leader in water soluble fertilisers and a key player in mining and industrial chemicals had its Q3FY26 performance impacted by an extended and unseasonal monsoon, geopolitical uncertainty, and raw material and product price volatility

Brokerages expect a better show ahead as delays in project commissioning are a temporary hurdle and should be resolved in the first half of FY27

The company, according to PhillipCapital Research, is also expected to benefit from an increase in export quota for technical ammonium nitrate (TAN)

Emkay Research says that the restructuring of the company’s businesses into different entities — Deepak Mining Solutions Limited for mining chemicals and Mahadhan Agritech Limited for crop nutrition — and the subsequent demerger over the next couple of years will lead to value unlocking and multiple re-rating across businesses

Data Patterns India

The defence and aerospace electronics solutions provider reported a strong showing in Q3FY26, with revenues spiking 48 per cent Y-o-Y on the back of a strong contribution from the production segment and enabled by improved execution

Data Patterns is sitting on an all-time high order book of ₹1,868 crore, which is 2.6 times FY25 revenue. A ₹1,100 crore of negotiated but yet-to-be-awarded orders also suggests a strong near-term inflow pipeline

While exports remain modest (a ₹63 crore order book), early traction in Europe and the United States via co-development models and favourable trade frameworks introduces medium-term optionality for repeatable, annuity-like revenues, points out Choice Equity Broking

Long-term tailwinds, according to Motilal Oswal Research, are strong order book visibility, differentiated product building competencies, long-term relationships with clients and a strong pipeline of products

Inox Wind

Wind turbine maker Inox Wind’s stock price rose sharply last month, erasing some of the losses suffered in the March selloff

The share price was up 33.7 per cent in April, compared to a 49 per cent decline in March

Investors are betting on an uptick in orders for wind power projects after a sharp rise in oil and gas prices

Inox had earlier guided for 35 per cent Y-o-Y revenue growth in FY26 and 75 per cent Y-o-Y growth in FY27 and a nearly 400 bps improvement in Ebitda margins for FY26 and FY27

A sharp rise in industrial metal prices such as aluminium and copper could now create headwinds for its Ebitda margin improvement goal

In Q3FY26, net sales were up 32.5 per cent Y-o-Y while its net profit was up flat due to faster growth in overheads and interest expenses

The stock is trading at a rich valuation with trailing P/E of 35x that could weigh on upside in future

Aptus Value Housing Finance

The affordable mortgage lender Aptus Value Housing Finance saw a sharp rise in its stock price in April, recouping most of the losses incurred in March

Its share price was up 33.7 per cent in April, as against a 36.7 per cent decline in March. It is now down 6.8 per cent YTD in CY26

Investors expect the lender to maintain its growth momentum as its transitions to big-ticket loans from low value loans

Its gross interest income was up 23 per cent Y-o-Y in Q3FY26 and net profit was up 24 per cent Y-o-Y driven by 21 per cent Y-o-Y growth in its loan book

Aptus also benefitted from a decline in credit cost but gross NPA was up nearly 30 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y in Q3FY26

The stock is trading at a relatively high P/BV ratio of 2.8x, which could limit upside at a time when bond yields are rising due to the West Asia war

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

The battery major’s December quarter performance was below estimates. Revenue growth was muted due to a 40 per cent fall in telecom segment, slower replacement demand over a high base, and weak export demand

However, the new energy business revenue doubled Y-o-Y, aided by robust demand for Li-ion telecom battery packs

As the outlook for automotive and industrial demand is bright in lead acid batteries, the company is expected to gain share. Further, margin is expected to expand with a new tubular battery and recycling plant, points out Anand Rathi Research

Some brokerages have turned positive on the company as it has invested heavily in a 5 gigawatt-hour (Gwh) integrated battery energy storage system (BESS) gigafactory to meet rising demand from renewable projects, grid balancing, and electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure

Triveni Turbine

Steam turbine manufacturer Triveni Turbine saw a sharp recovery in its share price after a selloff in March

Its stock price rallied 30.3 per cent last month after a 9.5 per cent dip in March as investors bet on the company’s ability to grow its non-fossil fuel-based business amid industries grappling with high oil price

Triveni Turbine’s stock price is now up 6.5 per cent YTD in CY26, making it one of the top performers in capital goods segment

Investor’s faith was boosted by an uptick in the company’s revenue growth in Q3FY26 after a poor show in preceding two quarters

Net sales were up 24 per cent Y-o-Y in Q3FY26, against 9 per cent Y-o-Y decline in H1FY26

The recent rally has however increased its valuation with trailing P/E of 52x, which may cap the upside in the near term

Himadri Speciality Chemical