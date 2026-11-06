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Home / Markets / News / 'Anti-AI' trade puts Indian stocks ahead of Asian peers amid global selloff

'Anti-AI' trade puts Indian stocks ahead of Asian peers amid global selloff

Indian equities are headed for their biggest weekly gain in over five years, as a global selloff in AI stocks, falling crude oil prices and improving earnings prospects boost the market's appeal

bse, nse stock market

Overseas investors have plowed a net $1.9 billion into local shares this week through Wednesday, while provisional data for Thursday showed a net inflow of $1.6 billion | Image Credit: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2026 | 1:44 PM IST

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By Alex Gabriel Simon and Bhaskar Dutta
 
For months, investors touted Indian equities as a place to hide if the global artificial-intelligence trade unraveled. This week, that thesis is playing out. 
The NSE Nifty 50 Index rose Friday, defying a selloff that left every other major Asian market in the red. As investors slashed exposure to AI stocks on fears of tighter regulation following a Democratic sweep in the US midterm elections, Indian equities headed for their biggest weekly gain in more than five years. 
 
It’s a striking reversal for the $5.3 trillion market in less than two weeks. India’s relative lack of exposure to the AI trade had helped make its stocks among Asia’s worst performers as global funds headed for the exits. Now, as the once-high-flying trade unravels, that weakness has quickly turned into a blessing. Foreign investors are returning, helping narrow year-to-date losses, while plunging oil prices and an improving earnings outlook lift the market’s appeal.
 
 
There’s “very high possibility that India market will outperform other Asia markets in the short term,” said Charlie Hong, founder and chief investment officer at LOGOS Asset Management. “The trend will sustain for the medium term only if earnings continue to recover.” 

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Overseas investors have plowed a net $1.9 billion into local shares this week through Wednesday, while provisional data for Thursday showed a net inflow of $1.6 billion. They’re also slashing their bearish wagers — short positions on index futures on the National Stock Exchange of India fell by more than 100,000 contracts this week. 
 
The sudden gush of inflows helped propel Indian equities into the ranks of the world’s best performers this week and strengthened the rupee, which neared a record low last month. The currency climbed as much as 0.4 per cent to 94.0675 to the dollar, the highest since April. The dollar-rupee rate has also broken below its 200-day moving average for the first time since 2025.
 
“Unless the war in West Asia re-escalates, this Goldilocks situation could continue for the rupee,” said Anindya Banerjee, head of research, commodity and currency derivatives at Kotak Neo. “In that situation, once 94 per dollar breaks, we will see a breakout from a range that has held since April and then a lot of panic dollar-selling could happen from exporters.” 
 
Still, Indian shares remain on track for their first annual losses in 11 years, while the rupee is among Asia’s weaker currencies and foreign outflows are still at a record for the year. Energy costs remain elevated, and earnings growth continues to lag peers in North Asia.
 
For now, the plunge in oil prices and improving earnings could provide another tailwind by boosting the appeal of Indian assets. Profit growth at roughly two-thirds of BSE 100 companies that have reported results was the fastest in at least five quarters and beat estimates, according to Citigroup Inc.  
 
“AI or no AI, India’s macro could look a lot better with lower oil prices,” analysts at Kotak Securities Ltd. wrote in a note. 
 

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First Published: Nov 06 2026 | 1:42 PM IST