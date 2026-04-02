Antique initiates coverage on Shriram Finance with 'Buy', sees 28% upside

Shriram Finance share price today: Brokerage firm Antique Stock Broking has initiated coverage on Brokerage firm Antique Stock Broking has initiated coverage on Shriram Finance , a non-banking financial company (NBFC), with a ‘Buy’ rating, citing its strong pan-India presence, scalable growth opportunities post-merger, improving cost of funds following capital infusion, and a steady return profile driven by healthy asset quality and margin expansion.

The brokerage expects Shriram Finance to deliver an AUM and PAT CAGR of around 18 per cent each over FY26–28, with average RoA/RoE of around 3.7 per cent and 14 per cent, respectively. It has set a 12-month target price of ₹1,150, based on 2.2x FY28 estimated price-to-book valuation. The target implies an upside of nearly 28 per cent from Wednesday, April 1, closing price of ₹900.55 on the NSE.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE Around 09:30 AM, shares of Shriram Finance were trading at ₹869.50, down 3.45 per cent. The stock touched an intraday low of ₹863.45 on the NSE. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 was quoting at 22,250.60 levels, up by 428.80 points or 1.89 per cent.

Here's why Antique Stock Broking is bullish on Shriram Finance:

Product expansion supports AUM growth

According to Antique, Shriram Finance has built a well-diversified retail lending franchise, led by commercial vehicle financing (46 per cent of AUM), along with presence in passenger vehicles (22 per cent), MSME (14 per cent), and segments like two-wheelers, construction equipment, personal loans, tractors, and gold loans.

While the full benefits of post-merger synergies are yet to be realised, analysts see ample scope to scale MSME and gold loan businesses through existing branches, along with the gradual rollout of dedicated gold loan branches.

Near-term growth is expected to be driven by the non-vehicle finance portfolio, amid headwinds in the auto segment such as high fuel prices and seasonality. The company’s plan to increase the share of new vehicle financing from 3 per cent to 6 per cent is also expected to support growth, the brokerage said in its note.

The company’s strong rural franchise and improving liability profile provide healthy visibility for sustained AUM growth.

Lower funding cost to aid margins

Shriram Finance continues to maintain superior margins, with calculated net interest margins (NIMs) stabilising at around 9-9.5 per cent post-merger compared to 7-7.5 per cent earlier, supported by healthy yields of over 16.5 per cent. The company's yield profile remains among the strongest in the sector, aided by higher exposure to used vehicle financing, which carries a premium of around 200–300 basis points (bps) over new vehicles.

READ | ATF, LPG price hikes to pressure OMC margins; IOCL, BPCL hit: Nomura The brokerage added that the recent $4.4 billion capital infusion from MUFG, along with a credit rating upgrade to AAA/Stable, is expected to reduce the cost of funds by around 100 bps over the medium term. This is expected to help the company offer products at more competitive yields and strengthen its positioning against banks.

Stable asset quality with strong provisioning

"Despite a relatively higher risk portfolio mix - characterised by exposure to used vehicle financing and rural geographies -

SHFL has demonstrated notable improvement in asset quality post-merger," Antique said. GS3 and NS3 stood at around 4.5 per cent and 2.5 per cent, respectively, as of Q3FY26, while credit costs have eased from 3.2 per cent in FY22 to 1.8 per cent in 9MFY26.

The brokerage also highlighted that the company maintains the highest ECL cover in the sector at around 5.9 per cent of total AUM, with stage-3 PCR at 49 per cent, providing additional comfort on asset quality. While no major deterioration is expected, it is noted that geopolitical uncertainties, particularly US-Israel-Iran tensions, could weigh on near-term growth in vehicle finance and MSME segments.

Key risks include a broad economic slowdown, sustained high crude oil prices, and increased competition in the used vehicle financing segment. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared belong to the brokerage/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.