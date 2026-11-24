The first transaction will be funded via debt by APL Apollo. If APL Apollo becomes a Tata Steel subsidiary, that debt will be added to Tata Steel’s consolidated balance sheet (current gross debt is ₹1.02 trillion). Management indicated that net debt/Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) could temporarily reach 2.5x but reiterated comfort with a 2.2–2.3x range. For APL Apollo, the debt would require standalone interest payments of ₹2,800 crore or more per annum (assuming 10 per cent interest rate) without financial engineering. APL Apollo reported ₹1,914 crore Ebitda in financial year 2025-26 (FY26), so servicing this may seem ambitious. The APL Apollo takeover of the Tata assets is due by March 2028.

Assuming regulatory clearances and positive votes by shareholders, etc., Tata Steel acquires 26.4 per cent stake from APL Apollo promoters for ₹2,100 per share, following up with an open offer for an additional 26 per cent at ₹2,301.4 per share. Management plans to retain ₹10,000 crore as debt on APL Apollo and equitise/capitalise ₹18,000 crore through different instruments in tranches, with the first tranche to be released within 12 months of closing the deal. Tata Steel will complete the deal with the promoters in three tranches, with 9.91 per cent through an on-market block deal, 11.9 per cent through an off-market transfer, and the remainder 4.57 per cent on or before Mar 31, 2028. On full acceptance of the open offer, the Tata Steel stake would reach 52.4 per cent.

An APL group company, SG Spectra, owned by APL Apollo's promoters, will set up an exclusive contract facility with 5 million tonnes (mt) capacity to supply colour-coated products to Tata Steel. The acquired businesses are expected to generate FY27 volumes of 2.1 mt, Ebitda of ₹1,150–1,200 crore (assuming Ebitda per tonne of ₹5,500), and profit after tax (PAT) of ₹750 crore.

The funding will add to debt and may lead to equity dilution. But it expands distribution reach and adds to the portfolio of value-added products (VAP). Those are positives. Post-deal, downstream capacity is planned to be expanded to 15.5 mt through the acquisitions and contract manufacturing. The combined entity would hold an estimated 25-30 per cent share of the domestic tubes and pipes market.

Once TSCL is taken over, APL Apollo will hold 7.5 mt capacity, comprising APL Apollo’s existing 5 mt and Tata Steel’s 2.5 mt (1.7 mt tubes and 0.8 mt coated steel). Beyond this, there are plans to expand tubes capacity by 3 mt, while SG Spectra will add 5 mt of colour-coated steel capacity, taking potential capacity to 15.5 mt by 2035. Raw material procurement between Tata Steel and APL Apollo will be at market-linked prices. APL Apollo will continue sourcing from third-party producers.

The combined entity (APL Apollo plus Tata Tubes) should generate an Ebitda of around ₹4,000-4,500 crore by FY29. At full scale, the platform will target an Ebitda of ₹10,000 crore, at per-tonne Ebitda of ₹7,000–8,000 from the existing ₹5,500–6,000. Management outlined targets of above-30 per cent return on capital employed (RoCE) and return on equity (RoE), excluding cash, alongside zero-day net working capital within five-six years.

This increases the share of downstream VAP in the Tata Steel portfolio from 35 per cent to 53 per cent. Downstream earnings are less volatile across cycles. APL Apollo’s established brand name and distribution network will be positives, and there could be cross-selling opportunities and synergies across the combined dealer network that allow for optimisation.

However, given the financials, management expects earnings per share (EPS)-accretive returns only in 3-3.5 years. Exactly how the liabilities will be capitalised will be important. APL Apollo’s proven execution capabilities and distribution network should drive long-term growth. These strengths run alongside Tata Steel’s steady expansion of Indian steelmaking capacity from 27.4 mt to 50 mt.

Tata Steel will deleverage through free cash flow (FCF) and, if necessary, review current capex plans (excluding NINL capex). Net debt/Ebitda should decline by March 2027. Management will review the product portfolio and brand architecture over the next few months before deciding on any brand-positioning strategy. The deal could work in the long term and analysts seem to be positive in consensus. However, there will be short-term stress.