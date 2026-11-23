According to media reports, APL Apollo Tubes also witnessed a pre-market block deal, with 2.77 crore shares changing hands at ₹2,100 per share. Business Standard could not verify it independently. APL Apollo Tubes shares suffered a sharp decline on Monday as the Street reacted to its Tata deal, which involves divestment of the Tata group company's tubes business into the company. As part of the agreement, Tata Steel also plans to acquire a majority stake in APL Apollo Tubes, and launch a subsequent open offer.

Tata Steel-APL Apollo deal

ALSO READ: Tata Steel divests tubes biz: Will it unlock value? What analysts say Tata Steel on Monday said that it has executed agreements for a comprehensive strategic future covering the sale of its Steel Tubes and Colour Coated business to APL Apollo, the acquisition of the entire promoter stake of 26.6 per cent in APL Apollo, an MOU with SG Tech Engineering Private Ltd. (SG Spectra), a company associated with the Promoter Group of APL Apollo to set up exclusive contract manufacturing facilities of 5 MTPA of Colour Coated products on a modular and pan India basis to leverage the growth in the Indian Colour Coated products market.

Upon the completion of the transaction after regulatory approvals and after the close of the open offer by Tata Steel, the consolidated APL Apollo will comprise a 7.5 MTPA Steel Tubes and Colour Coated capacity. This sets the basis for both superior profitability and high growth potential, Tata Steel said.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates The combined deal value is pegged at ₹28,000 crore.

What does the deal mean for APL Apollo?

Domestic brokerage Emkay Global said for APL Apollo, the acquisition is strategically transformational, potentially expanding its revenue base by ~70 per cent and strengthening its presence across downstream steel categories. However, the sizable consideration raises questions on the funding of this acquisition, as APAT’s Q2 cash is ₹1,150 crore with net worth of ₹5740 crore.

JM Financial also noted that while the acquisitions will expand APL Apollo’s presence across steel tubes, colour-coated products and building solutions, the sizeable consideration raises concerns around funding requirements and potential balance sheet implications. We expect the announcement to weigh on near-term investor sentiment, it said as it maintained 'ADD' rating and a target price of ₹2,300. On Tata Steel, JM Financial said the deal provides substantial cash realisation and financial flexibility, equivalent to approximately 31 per cent of its September 2026 consolidated net debt of ₹91,423 crore. "The monetisation allows Tata Steel to unlock capital from downstream businesses and potentially redeploy it towards core steelmaking operations, capacity expansion and balance-sheet strengthening," it noted.

While the loss of earnings from the divested businesses needs to be factored into the assessment, we believe the transactions could improve capital efficiency, sharpen strategic focus and strengthen Tata Steel’s financial flexibility, JM Financial analysts added.

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