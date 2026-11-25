Under the proposed transaction, APL Apollo will acquire Tata Steel’s tubes and metal and coated steel businesses for ₹28,000 crore. Separately, Tata Steel will acquire a 26.38 per cent stake in APL Apollo from the promoter group at ₹2,100 per share, followed by an open offer for an additional 26 per cent at ₹2,301.4 per share.

Concerns over the financial burden on APL Apollo, coupled with uncertainty over shareholder approval and the potential impact on valuations, have weighed on sentiment towards both stocks. This has wiped out a combined ₹45,608 crore in market capitalisation from the two companies since November 19.

“Can a promoter commit his company to a significant transaction while simultaneously selling all his shares at the same time? “Can a promoter commit his company to a significant transaction while simultaneously selling all his shares at the same time?

This way promoter can get a better price for himself in return for committing his company to an unfavourable transaction,” Sameer Arora said on X, the social media platform on November 23 after the deal was not appreciated by the street.

The derivatives market gave the first signals of a shift in sentiment.

Traders piled into APL Apollo Tubes call options three days before the first media report on the deal emerged. A similar build-up was not seen in Tata Steel options.

Initially, the market was upbeat about the stock. However, just before the announcement, sentiment in the derivatives market shifted from bullish to bearish. Call volumes in APL Apollo surged 25-fold on November 16, with 112,511 contracts traded, compared with 4,600 contracts in early November. Subsequently, the bearish bets turned more aggressive.

The November 2,300 call alone saw 35,472 contracts traded, while open interest in the option nearly doubled. The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹2,312.30 during the session, pushing the premium on that call from ₹27.75 to ₹58.5 before it closed at ₹19.7. In the cash market, 1.85 million shares changed hands, 6x the volume recorded at the start of the month. The company made no exchange filings that day.

The bets reversed the following day. On November 17, the stock fell 2.7 per cent, while positions shifted towards put options. Sentiment turned decisively bearish, with puts betting on a fall of 8-10 per cent seeing the most traction. The first media report on the proposed transaction appeared on November 19.

Investors have since raised concerns over the acquisition price and its financial implications for APL Apollo. Sham Chandak, head of institutional equities at Elios Financial Services, said minority investors had got a raw deal in the transaction.

“The underlying entity will have to fund an acquisition worth ₹28,000 crore through debt. The combined entity (APL Apollo and Tata Steel’s tube business) currently generates earnings before interest and taxes of around ₹3,000 crore annually. This is almost equivalent to the interest that APL Apollo will have to service on the debt raised to fund the ac­q­uisition. This severely impacts the firm’s cash flows,” Chandak said.

He said the stock was likely to remain volatile in the near term because of uncertainty surrounding the deal. “Even if the deal goes through, the debt burden will mean a sharp markdown in APL Apollo’s valuation multiples,” Chandak added.