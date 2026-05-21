Shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise witnessed strong buying interest on Thursday, May 21, rising 3.84 per cent to hit a 52-week high of ₹8,388 apiece on the NSE during intraday trade. The northward move came after the company announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of financial year 2025–26 (Q4FY26).

The counter continued to trade firm on the exchanges. At 11:35 AM, Apollo Hospitals shares were trading at ₹8,259.50, up 2.24 per cent from the previous close of ₹8,078.50. At the same time, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was at 23,731, up 72 points or 0.31 per cent.

Apollo Hospitals Q4FY26 results, dividend announcement

During Q4FY26, Apollo Hospitals’ consolidated revenue from operations rose 18.10 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹6,606 crore, compared with ₹5,592 crore in Q4FY25, according to the company’s exchange filing. Consolidated profit after tax (PAT) increased 35.60 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹529 crore from ₹390 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹1,010 crore in Q4FY26, up 31 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹770 crore in the year-ago period. Separately, the company’s board has recommended a final dividend of ₹10 per equity share (200 per cent) of face value of ₹5 per share for FY2025–26, subject to shareholder approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for Tuesday, August 25, 2026. The board has fixed Friday, August 14, 2026 as the record date, with dividend payout, if approved, on or before September 10, 2026.

Apollo Hospitals North merger gets board nod

In another development, the company informed exchanges that its board has approved the merger of Apollo Hospitals North Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary, with Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, subject to statutory and regulatory approvals, including the National Company Law Tribunal route.

Stake divestment in fertility and specialty units to Cloudnine

The board also cleared a transaction involving Apollo Health and Lifestyle Limited (AHLL), a wholly owned subsidiary, and Kids Clinic India Limited (Cloudnine). Under the deal, AHLL will divest its stake in Apollo Specialty Hospitals Private Limited (ASHPL) and Apollo Fertility Centre Private Limited (AFCPL) to Kids Clinic India Limited at an enterprise value of approximately ₹1,550 crore, comprising ₹765 crore in cash and an equity stake of approximately 9.9 per cent in Kids Clinic India Limited.

Post completion, ASHPL and AFCPL will cease to be subsidiaries of the company.

Apollo–Cloudnine fertility platform merger creates integrated chain

Further, Apollo Cradle and Apollo Fertility under AHLL and Cloudnine’s mother and child and fertility businesses will be combined to create one of India’s largest integrated maternity and fertility care platforms. Following the transaction, AHLL will hold a 9.9 per cent stake in the combined entity, making it the largest non-financial shareholder, along with board representation through a nominee director, said the company in an exchange filing.