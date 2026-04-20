Monday, April 20, 2026 | 12:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Apollo Micro jumps 6% after getting license to make missiles, torpedoes

Apollo Micro jumps 6% after getting license to make missiles, torpedoes

The buying on the counter came after the company received lifetime license to manufacture and proof test defence weapon systems

Apollo Micro Systems share

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2026 | 11:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Apollo Micro Systems shares jumped 5.8 per cent in trade on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹299.6 per share. At 11:35 AM, Apollo Micro Systems’ share price pared some gains and was trading 4.19 per cent higher at ₹294.8. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.49 per cent at 78,879.73.
 
The buying on the counter came after the company received lifetime license to manufacture and proof test defence weapon systems under Section 43(1) of the Arms Act, 1959.
 
The license was granted by the Government of India, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce & Industry.
 
 
The license authorises the manufacture of the following systems across two categories of Arms of Caliber above 12.7mm, at the Company’s facilities in Hyderabad:
  Category I: Guided weapons, underwater systems and countermeasures:

Also Read

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy share price today

Sterling and Wilson Renewable wins ₹3,550-crore order; stock zooms 16%

stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex near day's high, up 400 points, Nifty above 24,400; SMIDs off lows

IEX share price, market coupling

IEX falls 8% on CERC's market coupling draft; analyst flags revenue risk

Jio Financial Services share price

Jio Financial Services slips 3% on posting mixed Q4 nos; PAT falls 14%YoY

popular vehicles share price

Popular Vehicles zooms 19% on posting Q4 business update; rev up 69% YoY

  • Missiles: Short, medium, and long-range guided munitions for land, air, and naval platforms.
  • Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGM): Wire-guided, laser-guided, and fire-and-forget variants.
  • Torpedoes: Light-weight and heavy-weight variants for ship and submarine launch.
  • Underwater mines: Naval mines for underwater denial.
  • Safety and arming mechanisms: Fuzing and arming systems for munitions.
  • Chaffs, flares and decoys: Countermeasure systems for platform protection.
Category II — Aerial munitions and loitering systems:
  • Aerial bombs: General-purpose, precision-guided, and penetrator variants.
  • Rockets: Unguided and guided variants for ground, air, and naval launch.
  • Loitering munitions:- Autonomous strike systems with surveillance and precision strike capability.
The manufacturing will be carried out at the company’s two Hyderabad facilities. Furthermore, IDL Explosives, a subsidiary of Apollo Micro Systems, brings established expertise in the manufacture of industrial and defence-grade explosives, propellants, pyrotechnics, detonators, and initiating systems. This capability is directly relevant to the weapon systems that Apollo Micro Systems Limited is now licensed to manufacture.
 
IDL Explosives’ capabilities in the areas relevant to the licensed weapon systems include:
  • Solid propellants for missiles, rockets and torpedo propulsion systems.
  • Explosive fill compositions for warheads, aerial bombs and mine systems.
  • Pyrotechnic compositions for chaffs, flares and decoy systems.
  • Precision detonators and initiating systems for fuzing applications.
  • Warhead design and explosive fill from development through to production.
The combination of IDL Explosives Limited’s energetics capabilities with Apollo Micro Systems’ competence in guidance electronics, embedded systems, and sensor integration is expected to support the end-to-end development and manufacture of the weapon systems covered under the license.

More From This Section

Capital Goods stock surged up to 20% thus far in April.

Capital Goods index hits new high, surges 20% so far in April; here's why

Technical outlook on HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank post Q4 results: Here's why tech analysts prefers ICICI Bank over HDFC Bank.

HDFC Bank vs ICICI Bank: Tech analyst decodes strategy, key levels for stks

BHEL

BHEL surges 35% in 8 days, hits 21-month high; brokerages remain upbeat

HDFC Bank share price, ICICI Bank share price today

HDFC Bank vs ICICI Bank: Which stock to buy after Q4 result? Analysts weigh

Bajaj Group,Bajaj Consumer Care,Personal Products (NEC),bajaj group of,Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd,hair oil brands

Bajaj Consumer hits 52-week high on strong Q4 results; brokerages say 'Buy'

Topics : Apollo Micro Systems Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 11:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Today LIVEStocks to WatchYes Bank Q4 ResultsICICI Bank Q4 ResultsHCLTech Q4 Results PreviewHDFC Bank Q4 ResultsIMD Heatwave AlertQ4 Results TodayInstax Mini 13 ReviewPersonal Finance