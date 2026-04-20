Apollo Micro jumps 6% after getting license to make missiles, torpedoes

Apollo Micro Systems shares jumped 5.8 per cent in trade on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹299.6 per share. At 11:35 AM, Apollo Micro Systems’ share price pared some gains and was trading 4.19 per cent higher at ₹294.8. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.49 per cent at 78,879.73.

The buying on the counter came after the company received lifetime license to manufacture and proof test defence weapon systems under Section 43(1) of the Arms Act, 1959.

The license was granted by the Government of India, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

The license authorises the manufacture of the following systems across two categories of Arms of Caliber above 12.7mm, at the Company’s facilities in Hyderabad:

Category I: Guided weapons, underwater systems and countermeasures:

Missiles: Short, medium, and long-range guided munitions for land, air, and naval platforms.

Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGM): Wire-guided, laser-guided, and fire-and-forget variants.

Torpedoes: Light-weight and heavy-weight variants for ship and submarine launch.

Underwater mines: Naval mines for underwater denial.

Safety and arming mechanisms: Fuzing and arming systems for munitions.

Chaffs, flares and decoys: Countermeasure systems for platform protection.

Category II — Aerial munitions and loitering systems:

Aerial bombs: General-purpose, precision-guided, and penetrator variants.

Rockets: Unguided and guided variants for ground, air, and naval launch.

Loitering munitions:- Autonomous strike systems with surveillance and precision strike capability.

The manufacturing will be carried out at the company’s two Hyderabad facilities. Furthermore, IDL Explosives, a subsidiary of Apollo Micro Systems, brings established expertise in the manufacture of industrial and defence-grade explosives, propellants, pyrotechnics, detonators, and initiating systems. This capability is directly relevant to the weapon systems that Apollo Micro Systems Limited is now licensed to manufacture.

IDL Explosives’ capabilities in the areas relevant to the licensed weapon systems include:

Solid propellants for missiles, rockets and torpedo propulsion systems.

Explosive fill compositions for warheads, aerial bombs and mine systems.

Pyrotechnic compositions for chaffs, flares and decoy systems.

Precision detonators and initiating systems for fuzing applications.

Warhead design and explosive fill from development through to production.

The combination of IDL Explosives Limited’s energetics capabilities with Apollo Micro Systems’ competence in guidance electronics, embedded systems, and sensor integration is expected to support the end-to-end development and manufacture of the weapon systems covered under the license.