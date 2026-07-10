Apollo Micro jumps 5% on agreement to buy 41.3% stake in Premier Explosives

Apollo Micro Systems shares gained 5 per cent on Friday after the company issued a press release announcing that it has entered a definitive agreement to acquire a 41.33 per cent stake in Premier Explosives to support next-generation defence and space programmes. The all-cash deal will be valued at approximately ₹1550 crore.

In 2026 so far, Apollo Micro Systems shares have jumped 48.71 per cent, outperforming the benchmark Nifty50, which has declined 7.52 per cent. In the last one year, the stock has zoomed 120 per cent.

The Hyderabad-based company specialises in defence technology and is engaged in design, development and manufacturing of advanced electronic, electro-mechanical and engineering systems.

As of 1:15 PM, Apollo Micro Systems shares were trading 2.7 per cent higher at ₹409.30.

Meanwhile, Premier Explosives shares traded 2.94 per cent lower at ₹693.

The deal between the two companies is expected to close in Q3 of FY27, provided all requirements are met. As a result, Premier Explosives will become a subsidiary of Apollo Micro Systems, although the former will continue operating under its existing brand name, the release said.

"Premier Explosives has built a distinguished legacy over the decades, and I am confident that, together, we can unlock new opportunities for innovation, technological excellence, and sustainable growth," said AN Gupta, founder and chairman of Premier Explosives.

The acquisition is expected to combine the capabilities of the two companies in defence systems and energetic materials, according to the rationale mentioned in the release.

“This acquisition strengthens our nation's defence manufacturing capability and deepens our sovereign expertise in energetic materials and space programmes. Together, we are better positioned to safeguard national security interests and support our armed forces with greater scale, resilience, and technological self-reliance,” Baddam Karunakar Reddy, Managing Director of Apollo Micro Systems said.