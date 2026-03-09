Monday, March 09, 2026 | 03:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Apollo Pipes stock soars 19% on heavy volumes in weak market; here's why

Apollo Pipes stock soars 19% on heavy volumes in weak market; here's why

Apollo Pipes stock price has surged over 65 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹252.16 touched on January 21, 2026

share market, trading

Apollo Pipe share price

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Apollo Pipes, a manufacturer of PVC Pipe & Fittings, rose up to 19 per cent to ₹416.90 on the NSE on Monday, March 9, in the intraday session amid heavy volumes in an otherwise subdued market. The stock price has surged over 65 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹252.16 touched on January 21, 2026. 
 
A total of 17.15 million equity shares of Apollo Pipes, valued at approximately ₹650 crore, changed hands on the BSE and NSE during the session. The stock had hit a 52-week high of ₹494.95 on May 27, 2025.
 
At 02:50 PM, the stock was trading at ₹398.30 on the NSE, up 13.77 per cent from the previous session's close of ₹350.10. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 was down 438.75 points or 1.79 per cent at 24,011.70 levels. 
 
 
Last week, the company's board of directors approved the appointment of Parag Dadeech as Chief Operating Officer (COO) with effect from March 02, 2026.

Apollo Pipes Q3 results

In the October-December quarter of fiscal 2026 (Q3FY26), the company reported a net loss of ₹4.8 crore, compared to a net profit of ₹6.4 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. The company's revenue declined around 20 per cent to ₹247.2 crore from ₹308 crore in the year-ago period. 

Also Read

stock market live updates, March 9, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex recovers over 1,000 points from day's low, Nifty trades near 24,000

Stocks to buy after Karnataka new alcohol policy

United Spirits, UBL top picks after Karnataka alcohol policy: Analysts

real estate, dubai

Dubai real estate index tanks 20%; wipes out CY26 gains on Iran war

ipo market listing share market

Innovision IPO: Pricing pressure, revenue concentration; 5 risks to watch

Metal stocks

Nifty Metal slides 4% amid West Asia conflict; analysts flag risks

 
The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) slipped to ₹12 crore from ₹23.3 crore in the year-ago quarter. Ebitda margin narrowed by over 300 basis points to 4.9 per cent from 7.6 per cent. 
 
Apollo Pipes is involved in the manufacturing and trading of cPVC, uPVC, and HDPE pipes, along with PVC taps, fittings, water storage tanks, and solvents. It ranks among the top 10 providers of piping solutions in India. Its products serve a wide range of industrial applications, including agriculture, water management, construction, infrastructure, and telecom ducting.
 
The company operates five major manufacturing facilities located in Dadri and Sikandrabad (Uttar Pradesh), Ahmedabad, Tumkur, and Raipur, with a combined annual production capacity of 136,000 metric tonnes. Apollo Pipes plans to enhance capacity utilisation and undertake brownfield expansion at its Dadri plant to meet growing demand in North India.

More From This Section

Sebi

Sebi examining Calcutta Stock Exchange exit application, says MoS finance

Stock market crash, stock markets, stock market fall

Sunil Singhania, Venugopal Garre, U R Bhat, Rahul Singh decode market crash

Oil & Gas stocks: Technical outlook on Reliance, BPCL, HPCL, ONGC and Oil India by Kunal Kamble of Bonanza.

How to trade RIL, ONGC, OMCs stocks as crude oil prices soar 78% in 9 days?

Cement

UltraTech, Ramco, JK, India Cements crack up to 7%; what's worrying them?

Stock market crash

Oil above $100 may trigger 10% Nifty correction, drag P/E to 18x: ICICI Sec

Topics : PVC pipe Share Market Today Markets share market Market news NSE Nifty 50 Trading volumes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveFMGC Stock StodayFull List of T20 World Cup WinnersStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayTop 10 Top Scorers in T20 World Cup 2026MWC 2026Delhi New L-GUK Halt Study VisaPersonal Finance