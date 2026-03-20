Tyre stocks skid up to 18% in March; can slip another 24%, cautions analyst
Apollo Tyres, CEAT, Balkrishna Industries share prices could fall up to 24% from current levels, cautions technical analysts Kunal Shah of Mirae Asset Sharekhan.
Rex Cano Mumbai
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Tyre-related stocks declined up to 18 per cent thus far in March, much higher compared to a 13 per cent fall in the Nifty Auto index, and an 8.4 per cent slippage in the broader Nifty 500 index. JK Tyre is the top loser, down 18 per cent followed by Balkrishna Industries, TVS Srichakra, Apollo Tyres and MRF, which are down 7 - 11 per cent. The rubber industry is highly sensitive to volatile movement in raw materials - mainly natural rubber and crude oil. Crude and Brent Crude oil prices have shot up by around 50 per cent amid the Iran war. Sustained higher crude oil prices could lead to higher costs for tyre makers, thus impacting financials in the long-term. Against this background, Kunal Shah, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan, helps decode a likely trading strategy for tyre stocks.
CEATCurrent Market Price: ₹3,545
CEAT maintained a consistent bullish trajectory since June 2022, characterized by a classic 'higher top, higher bottom' formation on the daily charts. This structural uptrend reflects sustained buying interest over the medium term, says Kunal Shah of Mirae Asset Sharekhan. ALSO READ | Qatar gas strike impact; Petronet LNG, Gail could dip another 10%: Analysts The analyst, however, cautions that the stock has now entered a critical consolidation phase upon facing stiff resistance around ₹3,800 – ₹3,900 zone. On the downside, the psychological and structural support is placed at ₹3,000. A breach below it could accelerate selling pressure towards ₹2,700, warns Shah. This translates into a downside risk of 23.8 per cent from current levels.
Apollo TyresCurrent Market Price: ₹420
Apollo Tyres has experienced a significant technical breakdown, decisively breaching the critical support of ₹470. This breach has altered the stock's structural dynamics on the daily chart, shifting from a period of stability into a confirmed downtrend characterized by "lower top and lower bottom" formations, says the analyst from Mirae Asset Sharekhan. "From a tactical perspective, any intermittent bounce-backs toward the previous support-turned-resistance level should be viewed with caution and utilized as an exit opportunity for short-term traders." explains Shah. On the downside, the analyst sees immediate support for the stock pegged at ₹400; below which the stock may slip to ₹370 levels.
Balkrishna IndustriesCurrent Market Price: ₹2,117
Balkrishna Industries remains entrenched in a defined downtrend, consistently recording "lower top and lower bottom" formations on the daily timeframe, notes Shah. Momentum oscillators have now dipped into the oversold zone, suggesting that a temporary technical bounce-back could be on the cards. However, any such recovery should be viewed with skepticism and utilized primarily as an exit opportunity for long positions, cautions the analyst. "Immediate upside hurdle is firmly established in the ₹2,300 – ₹2,400 zone; a failure to clear this resistance would likely confirm the continuation of the broader downmove; wherein, the stock could extend the slide to the ₹1,900 – ₹1,800 zone," says Shah. Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
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Topics : Market technicals tyre stocks Apollo Tyres Balkrishna Industries Ceat stocks technical analysis technical charts Trading strategies US Iran tensions Crude Oil Price
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First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 1:17 PM IST