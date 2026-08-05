Are auto, bank, realty stocks worth your money post RBI policy? Tech view
Jatin Gedia of Teji Mandi believes that Bank Nifty and Nifty Realty are in a consolidation phase, while the support zone for the Nifty Auto index moved higher following the recent breakout.
Rex Cano Mumbai
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The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)-appointed Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Wednesday decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent after its 3-day policy meet from August 3-5. The RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra also announced the decision to maintain the policy stance as 'Neutral'. The Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) and Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rates were left untouched at 5 per cent and 5.5 per cent, respectively. Post the policy announcement, rate sensitive sectors were among the top gainers in trade on Wednesday. The Nifty Realty, in particular, surged nearly 3 per cent, followed by the Nifty Auto index (up over 1 per cent). READ MORE Analysts believe that chances of a near-term rate hike seem lower, unless there is a sharp spike in inflation. "We believe chances of immediate rate hike have abated. That said, given the fluid geopolitical and monsoon-related risks flagged by the MPC, we believe RBI will stay watchful, and a hike cannot be entirely ruled out should inflation surprise meaningfully on the upside through H2FY27," says Sameer Sawant, Research Analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan. The analyst believes that for now rate stability should continue to support Net Interest Margin (NIM) visibility across banks, NBFCs and other rate sensitive sectors. Given this background, here's a technical outlook on the Nifty Auto, Bank Nifty and the Nifty Realty indices by Jatin Gedia - VP, Technical Research at Teji Mandi Investment Technologies Pvt Ltd. Bank Nifty Current Level: 57,700
Jatin Gedia notes that the Bank Nifty has been consolidating between 58,500 and 56,500 for the past six weeks. He adds that the Bollinger Bands are contracting suggesting range-bound price action between 57,100 (20-day moving average) and 58,500 which is the previous swing high. Gedia believes that the overall trend remains positive and the current consolidation phase is a brief pause in the up move. As a trading strategy the analyst reckons that traders can look to buy on dips near the support zone of 57,100-57,000 for an up move towards the upper end (58,500) of the range. He cautions that the bullish structure shall deteriorate in case the index falls below 56,500. Nifty Auto Current Level: 29,340
"The Nifty Auto witnessed a steady up move after breakout from the 27,500-27,700 resistance zones," highlights Gedia. Presently, the index surpassed the Jan 2026 High of 29,180 indicating further upside and continuation of the positive momentum towards 30,400 which is the monthly upper Bollinger Band, believes the analyst. Adding that, the support base has shifted higher to 28,500-28,300 zone. Nifty Realty Current Level: 907
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Topics : Market technicals Trading strategies Bank Nifty Nifty Auto Nifty Realty Index technical analysis technical charts Markets stock market trading Rate sensitive stocks RBI Policy
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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 12:32 PM IST