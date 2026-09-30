Wednesday, September 30, 2026 | 11:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / ArMee Infotech shares extend slide post listing at 2% discount to IPO price

ArMee Infotech shares extend slide post listing at 2% discount to IPO price

ArMee Infotech share price: In the grey market, ArMee Infotech was at ₹381 ahead of the stock market debut, suggesting a listing pop of just 1.60 per cent.

ArMee Infotech share price

The ₹300-crore ArMee Infotech IPO received a muted response from investors.

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2026 | 10:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

ArMee Infotech IPO listing: ArMee Infotech shares were off to a tepid start on Wednesday as they listed at a nearly 2 per cent premium against the initial public offer (IPO) price of ₹375, missing expectations.
 
ArMee Infotech shares listed at ₹368.85 on the BSE, a discount of 1.64 per cent, and at ₹375 on the National Stock Exchange, the same as the IPO price. Following the debut, the stock hit a low of ₹320 on the BSE, down 14.6 per cent from the offer price, and ₹317.40 on the NSE, down 15.36 per cent.
 
In the grey market, ArMee Infotech was at ₹381 ahead of the stock market debut, suggesting a listing pop of just 1.60 per cent.
 
 

ArMee Infotech IPO details

The ₹300-crore ArMee Infotech IPO received a muted response from investors. According to data available on NSE, the mainboard IPO garnered bids for 18.15 million shares compared with 7.4 million shares on offer, resulting in a total subscription of 2.44 times.  

Also Read

Stock Markets LIVE Updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty near 22,700; Nifty IT rises 2%

Savita Oil Tech zooms 200% in 9 months; what’s driving lubricant stock?

Savita Oil Tech zooms 200% in 9 months; what's driving lubricant stock?

Nifty rejig

Nifty rejig kicks in: BSE joins as Wipro exits; what investors need to know

Swastika Infra shares debut at 8% premium, beat grey market estimate

Swastika Infra shares debut at 8% premium, beat grey market estimate

Elevate Campuses IPO listing

Elevate Campuses shares off to a tepid start, list at 2% discount

 
The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment was booked 2.99 times, the non-institutional investor (NII) segment was subscribed 2.09 times, and the retail segment received 2.47 times bids. 
 
The IPO was entirely a fresh share sale, with the funds raised earmarked for expansion of business by procuring new government and PSU projects, funding working capital needs, repayment of certain outstanding borrowings, and general corporate purposes. Its IPO price band was set at ₹350-375 per share.
 
ArMee Infotech is an IT infrastructure solutions and managed services company, primarily focused on Government and PSU clients. Founded in 2003, the company offers services across IT infrastructure, managed services, and renewable energy EPC projects. The company has a presence across multiple Indian states with a significant concentration of projects in Gujarat. 
 

More From This Section

Molbio share price

Molbio gains 9% as Jefferies assigns 'Buy' tag on innovation-led model

Sensex today, stock market update, India stock market

Sensex, Nifty set to post worst 9-month show in 15 years

Bharat Petroleum, oil refinery

Foreign money flees India again as surge in oil prices undoes policy gains

stock market live, sensex today

Nomura sees earnings resilience, but oil, geopolitics weigh on valuations

stocks to watch today

Stocks to watch: NLC India, Medanta, KPI Green Energy, Coal India & more

Topics : IPO listing time IPO GMP IPO Calendar Markets Markets News

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to BuyStocks to WatchArMee Infotech sharesApple Pay IndiaSwastika Infra sharesSavita Oil Tech ShareAnthropic IPOIMD Weather Forecast

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2026 | 10:12 AM IST