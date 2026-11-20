Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. Stocks to buy

Arvind Fashions Limited (LTP: ₹364)

View: Buy

Target: ₹380

SL: ₹349

Arvind Fashions is showing early signs of a reversal after remaining under sustained pressure since September. The stock has broken above its declining trendline resistance and 20-DMA, indicating an improvement in the near-term price structure. Importantly, the move is backed by a multi-month volume breakout, suggesting renewed buying interest. The P&F chart shows an emerging X-column reversal from the ₹340-350 region, suggesting demand is returning. A sustained move above ₹365-370 would strengthen the reversal and improve the scope for further recovery.

Momentum is also recovering, with the daily RSI moving above 50, while the weekly RSI is rebounding from near-oversold levels. The MACD histogram is showing signs of bearish exhaustion, indicating that downside momentum is fading. A 4-hour Supertrend breakout further supports the recovery attempt. Sustaining above the recent breakout zone could extend the rebound towards ₹380 over the next few weeks. The setup remains valid above ₹349.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Limited (LTP: ₹192)

View: Buy

Target: ₹210

SL: ₹183

Aptus Value Housing is showing early signs of a reversal after being in a downtrend since July. The stock has now broken above the declining trendline resistance near ₹189, supported by a strong pickup in volumes, indicating renewed buying interest at lower levels. The P&F chart shows an initial X-column reversal from the ₹175-180 zone, suggesting demand is returning. A sustained move above ₹195-200 would strengthen the reversal and improve the scope for further upside.

Momentum is also improving, with the daily MACD crossing above its signal line, while RSI has recovered towards the neutral 50 region. On the weekly timeframe, the RSI is rebounding from near-oversold levels, while the MACD histogram is showing signs of selling exhaustion. The emerging Morning Star like candle formation on the weekly chart further strengthens the possibility of a recovery. Sustaining above ₹189 could extend the rebound towards ₹210 over the next few weeks, while ₹183 remains the key downside support.

Wockhardt Limited (LTP: ₹2,187)

View: Buy

Target: ₹2,270

SL: ₹2,097

Wockhardt continues to maintain the strong uptrend that has been in place since 2024, with price trading comfortably above all major moving averages. The latest bullish Marubozu candle reflects strong buying interest and has helped the stock close firmly above its weekly Supertrend, reinforcing the positive structure.

Momentum is also improving. The weekly RSI is above 60 and has crossed above its moving average, signalling renewed strength after the recent pullback. Meanwhile, the weekly MACD is approaching a bullish signal crossover, which could provide further momentum. The immediate hurdle is around ₹2,235-2,255; a sustained move above this zone could open the way towards ₹2,270. The bullish setup remains valid above ₹2,097.