Arvind rallies 29% in 1 month, hits new high; what's driving textile stock?

Arvind share price movement

Shares of garments & textile company hit a new high of ₹513.25, surging 6 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade on expectations of healthy business growth. It zoomed 79 per cent from its 2026 low of ₹286.65 touched in January 2026.

In the past one month, the stock price of the flagship company of the Lalbhai Group, rallied 29 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 3.7 per cent during the period.

Arvind was trading 5 per cent higher at ₹509.20, as against 0.05 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. At 01:05 PM;was trading 5 per cent higher at ₹509.20, as against 0.05 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

Arvind – Q4 results, outlook

In the January to March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26), Arvind’s consolidated revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter stood at ₹2,553 crore and ₹327 crore, up 15 per cent and 19 per cent, respectively, over the previous year quarter.

The company witnessed strong volume growth across all core segments during the quarter, in line with its guidance. Denim volume grew by 19 per cent to 17 million meters with full year volume at 60 million meters, up 15 per cent. Woven fabric grew by 5 per cent to 35 million meters taking full year volume to an all-time high of 136 million meters. The Garmenting business continued its strong trajectory, crossing 10 million mark for the third consecutive quarter in a row.

The Garmenting segment delivered strong growth of 21 per cent with revenue crossing ₹2,000 crore mark for the financial year 2025-26. Advanced Materials Division reported record performance during the quarter and year with a revenue of ₹1,839 crore, up 21 per cent and EBITDA margin of 15.1 per cent.

Looking ahead, the management said, the global environment remains uncertain with ongoing disruptions, including evolving situations in the Middle East, impacting input costs, supply chains and currency movements. While the near-term risk persists, demand across Textile and Advanced Materials remains resilient, and key sourcing destination continues to be stable for now.

The management said, the company is entering FY27 with a healthy order book position and a strong inquiry pipeline. The management expects to maintain the growth momentum to grow at a double digit with high double-digit growth in Advanced Materials and mid-teen growth in Garments.

However, there may be disruptions in demand, especially in second half due to increase in inflation and other global uncertainties impacting discretionary consumption. Input costs across product lines have risen sharply, which may exert margin pressure in first half of FY27. While the margin recovery is expected in second half, this is subject to easing of geopolitical tensions, the management said.