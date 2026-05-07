Arvind shares zoom 13% to hit 52-week high; check what's powering the move

Arvind Share Price Today Shares of Arvind rallied on the bourses on Thursday, rising as much as 13.14 per cent to hit a 52-week high of ₹441.7 apiece on the NSE after the garments and apparel player announced an acquisition update through its US-based subsidiary.

The counter continued to witness strong buying interest from investors. At 11:00 AM, Arvind shares were trading at ₹436.05 apiece, up 11.89 per cent from the previous close of ₹389.70 per share. At the same time, the NSE Nifty50 was quoted at 24,341, up 11 points or 0.04 per cent.

So far during Thursday’s trading session, a combined total of nearly 3.2 million equity shares of Arvind, estimated to be valued at nearly ₹137 crore, had changed hands on the NSE and BSE. The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹11,425.58 crore on the NSE.

Arvind announces acquisition update

Arvind Advanced Materials Limited (AAML) , a wholly-owned subsidiary of Arvind Limited, announced the acquisition of nearly 61 per cent stake in Dalco-GFT, a US-based manufacturer of specialised needle-punched non-woven specialty fabrics.

“This acquisition reinforces Arvind’s strategy of leveraging its integrated supply chain and pursuing value-accretive opportunities to enhance resilience, expand partnerships, and respond to evolving global trade dynamics,” said Arvind in an exchange filing.

Check: Top Losers Today | Top Gainers Today | Stocks to Watch today Commenting on the acquisition, Punit Lalbhai, vice chairman of Arvind, said, “The acquisition of Dalco-GFT marks a transformational milestone in AAML’s growth journey. Through this transaction, we are entering the world’s largest technical textile market — the United States — through a platform that is both technologically aligned and operationally strong. The continued participation of the existing shareholders, who will retain a nearly 39 per cent stake, reflects strong alignment and confidence in the future of the business. This acquisition is highly synergistic and will accelerate our growth ambitions of 18–20 per cent through cross-sourcing and technology integration.”

Earlier, on May 6, the company announced that Arvind Advanced Materials had executed, on May 5, 2026, an agreement to subscribe to 100 per cent paid-up equity shares of Arvind Advanced Materials US TopCo Inc. in the US.

Further, TopCo holds 100 per cent paid-up equity shares of Arvind Advanced Materials US HoldCo Inc. (HoldCo), while HoldCo holds 100 per cent membership interest in Arvind Advanced Materials US BidCo LLC (BidCo LLC).