Arvind SmartSpaces jumps 9% as Pirojsha Godrej buys stake via bulk deal

Arvind SmartSpaces spiked 9.4 per cent in trade on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹548.1 per share. At 9:23 AM, Arvind SmartSpaces’ share price was trading 8.94 per cent higher at ₹545.7. In comparison, Sensex was up 0.58 per cent at 78,017.35.

The stock was in demand the day after Pirojsha Adi Godrej, Executive Chairman of Godrej Properties , acquired shares through a bulk deal on BSE.

Pirojsha Adi Godrej bought 8,17,530 shares in the real estate developer for ₹498 per share, while HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund-1 sold the same amount of shares for the similar price.

HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund-1 held an 8.79 per cent stake in Arvind SmartSpaces as of December 2025. Public shareholding in Arvind SmarSpaces, as of December 2025, was 50.18 per cent, according to BSE shareholding data.

Among public shareholders, mutual funds held a 5 per cent stake in Arvind SmartSpaces; Alternate Investment Funds held a 10.81 per cent stake, and foreign investors held a 0.83 per cent stake.

In a report dated February 12, 2026, Axis Securities noted that Arvind’s outlook remains strong, supported by ₹331 crore pre-sales in a no-launch quarter and a sustained run rate of ₹200 crore per quarter. With ₹1,500 crore of launches planned and a minimum 40 per cent sales at launch, FY26 pre-sales guidance of ₹1,700 crore appears achievable. The company reiterates 25–30 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR), backed by launch pipeline and ₹4,000–5,000 crore annual BD additions. Healthy collections, low net debt of ₹79 crore and 0.13 net D/E support disciplined growth momentum. The brokerage maintained ‘Buy’ with a target of ₹750 per share.

That apart, in Q3, Arvind SmartSpaces reported consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹29 crore as against ₹50 crore last year. The revenue from operations stood at ₹166 crore, against ₹210 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

Adjusted Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) was at ₹44 crore, as compared to ₹60 crore a year ago. Bookings were at ₹331 crore, against ₹224 crore last year and collections amounted to ₹317 crore, against ₹229 crore Y-o-Y. Disclaimer: Views and recommendations are those of the brokerage/analyst and are not endorsements. Readers should exercise discretion.