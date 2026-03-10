Tuesday, March 10, 2026 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Arvind SmartSpaces jumps 9% as Pirojsha Godrej buys stake via bulk deal

Arvind SmartSpaces jumps 9% as Pirojsha Godrej buys stake via bulk deal

The stock was in demand the day after Pirojsha Adi Godrej, Executive Chairman of Godrej Properties, acquired shares through a bulk deal on BSE

Arvind SmartSpaces share price

Photo: X (@Arvind_Infra)

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2026 | 9:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Arvind SmartSpaces spiked 9.4 per cent in trade on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹548.1 per share. At 9:23 AM, Arvind SmartSpaces’ share price was trading 8.94 per cent higher at ₹545.7. In comparison, Sensex was up 0.58 per cent at 78,017.35. 
 
The stock was in demand the day after Pirojsha Adi Godrej, Executive Chairman of Godrej Properties, acquired shares through a bulk deal on BSE. 
 
Pirojsha Adi Godrej bought 8,17,530 shares in the real estate developer for ₹498 per share, while HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund-1 sold the same amount of shares for the similar price. 
 
 
HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund-1 held an 8.79 per cent stake in Arvind SmartSpaces as of December 2025. Public shareholding in Arvind SmarSpaces, as of December 2025, was 50.18 per cent, according to BSE shareholding data. 
 
Among public shareholders, mutual funds held a 5 per cent stake in Arvind SmartSpaces; Alternate Investment Funds held a 10.81 per cent stake, and foreign investors held a 0.83 per cent stake. 

First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 9:53 AM IST

