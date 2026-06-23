Arvind zooms 66% in 2026; Motilal Oswal initiates coverage with 'Buy' call

Arvind share price movement

Shares of textile company Arvind hit a new high of ₹527.50 gaining 4 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade on healthy business outlook.

At 01:59 PM, Arvind was trading 3.5 per cent higher at ₹526 on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 693 points or 0.90 per cent at 76,401.

Thus far in the calendar year 2026, the market price of textile company zoomed 66 per cent, as against 10 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

Arvind overview, Q4 results

Arvind is a textile to retail conglomerate with focus on textiles, apparels, advanced materials, environmental solutions, telecom and Omnichannel commerce. Arvind is an integrated solutions provider in textiles with strong fiber to fashion capabilities for a global customer base. It is also a design powerhouse implementing innovative concepts and generating intellectual property. It ranks amongst the top suppliers of fabric worldwide.

In the January to March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26), Arvind’s consolidated revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter stood at ₹2,553 crore and ₹327 crore, up 15 per cent and 19 per cent, respectively, over the previous year quarter.

The company witnessed a strong volume growth across all core segments during the quarter, in line with its guidance. Denim volume grew by 19 per cent to 17 million meters with full year volume at 60 million meters, up 15 per cent. Woven fabric grew by 5 per cent to 35 million meters taking full year volume to an all-time high of 136 million meters. The garmenting business continued its strong trajectory, crossing 10 million mark for the third consecutive quarter in a row.

Arvind - Outlook

The management said the company is entering FY27 with a healthy order book position and a strong inquiry pipeline. The management expects to maintain the growth momentum to grow at a double-digit with high double-digit growth in Advanced Materials and mid-teen growth in Garments.

Notwithstanding this outlook, the company remains mindful of potential demand volatility in the second half of the year, driven by elevated inflationary pressures and ongoing global uncertainties, which may impact discretionary consumption across markets.

There may be disruptions in demand, especially in second-half due to increase in inflation and other global uncertainties impacting discretionary consumption. Input costs across product lines have risen sharply, which may exert margin pressure in first half of FY27. While the margin recovery is expected in second half, this is subject to easing of geopolitical tensions, the management said.

Arvind – Motilal Oswal Financial Services initiates ‘Buy’ rating on Arvind

Going forward, export growth of textile companies are expected to recover, supported by the upcoming free trade agreements (FTAs) with the UK and EU, favorable tariff realignments, and improving incentives such as Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL). The Government of India (GOI) has set an ambitious target to scale the textile market to $350 billion from $194 billion in FY26, implying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13 per cent, driven by strong export growth (22 per cent CAGR) and steady domestic demand (10 per cent).

With India accounting for only 4–5 per cent of global apparel trade, substantial market share opportunities remain as global brands diversify sourcing beyond China and increasingly prefer large-scale, compliant suppliers and consolidation with suppliers with lower audit complexity, benefiting major Indian textile exporters, said Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) in the textile sector report.

"Arvind is on the verge of a strategic transformation from a fabric-focused player to a garments-led business, which offers a larger addressable market. Additionally, the AMD segment is expected to support, with its superior margin profile and strong growth potential," said the brokerage firm. Analysts at MOFSL project a revenue, EBITDA, and adjusted profit after tax CAGR of 15 per cent, 23 per cent, and 29 per cent, respectively, over FY26-28. The brokerage firm has initiated coverage on Arvind with a 'Buy' rating and an EV/EBITDA-based target price of ₹670, implying an EV/EBITDA multiple of 13x on FY28E earnings. ========================================= Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.