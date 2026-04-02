Ashish Dhawan portfolio stock: RPSG Ventures zooms 84% in 6 days

RPSG Ventures share price movement

Shares of RPSG Ventures continued their upward movement, surging 9 per cent to ₹1,027.80 on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. The stock now quotes close to its 52-week high of ₹1,028.10 touched on July 24, 2025. RPSG Ventures owns the IPL cricket team - Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

In the past six trading days, the stock price of the RP Sanjiv Goenka Group (RPSG Group) zoomed 84 per cent from a level of ₹557.25 on March 23, 2026, after United Spirits (USL) announced the sale of its wholly-owned subsidiary Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for over ₹16,600 crore.

At 02:27 PM on Thursday, RPSG Ventures quoted 7 per cent higher at ₹1,012.95, as compared to 0.09 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped over two-fold with a combined 13.28 million equity shares representing 40.2 per cent of total equity of the company changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Ashish Dhawan owns 3.73% stake in RPSG Ventures

Investor Ashish Dhawan owned 3.7 per cent stake or 1.23 million equity shares in RPSG Ventures at the end of December 31, 2025 quarter, the shareholding pattern data shows. Currently, Ashish Dhawan’s stake in RPSG Ventures is valued at around ₹125 crore.

Clarification Sought from RPSG Ventures

The BSE on Wednesday after market hours sought clarification from RPSG Ventures with reference to significant movement in price, in order to ensure that investors have latest relevant information about the company and to inform the market so that the interest of the investors is safeguarded. The reply is awaited.

Why has RPSG Ventures stock price zoomed 84% in 6 days?

Aditya Birla Group (ABG), the Times of India Group (Times), Bolt Ventures (Bolt), and Blackstone’s perpetual private equity strategy, BXPE (Blackstone), signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100 per cent of RCB, encompassing both the men’s Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise and the Women’s Premier League franchise, from United Spirits (USL), a subsidiary of Diageo plc, which values the franchise at ₹16,660 crore (approximately $1.78 billion), the Aditya Birla Group said in a statement late on March 24, 2026.

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Competition Commission of India, and other applicable regulatory authorities.

Upon completion of the Proposed Transaction in accordance with the Share Purchase Agreement or SPA (which is subject to customary conditions including the receipt of all requisite approvals as required to give effect to the Proposed Transaction, including from the Competition Commission of India and the Board of Control for Cricket in India), USL will cease to hold any shareholding in Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited (RCSPL) and consequently RCSPL will cease to be a subsidiary of USL, the company said in an exchange filing.

Similarly, Rajasthan Royals (RR) a majority stake was acquired by a consortium led by US-based entrepreneur Kal Somani. The franchise was valued at around ₹15,300 crore.

A key trend in these deals is the shift from individual ownership to institutional and consortium-based ownership and IPL evolution as a global sports asset class. The biggest beneficiaries of the valuation reset is likely to be Sun TV and RPSG Ventures which are owners of SRH and LSG, ICICI Securities said in a note.

RPSG Ventures holds 51 per cent stake in RPSG Sports, which holds the right to own and operate LSG, the Lucknow franchise of the IPL. LSG has developed a strong fan base and enjoys healthy ticket revenues. It has also garnered attractive sponsorships. These, coupled with revenues from broadcast rights augur well for the business, the company said. ======================================= Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.