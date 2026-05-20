Safari Industries (India) share price today

Shares of Safari Industries (India), a luggage and accessories manufacturer, gained around 5 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,498.80 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company reported solid volume growth and in-line earnings for the January-March quarter of fiscal 2026 (Q4FY26).

Around 10:00 AM, the Safari Industries stock was trading at ₹1,494.50, up by 4.74 per cent compared to a previous session's close of ₹1,426.90. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 index was quoting at 23,526.80 levels, down by 91.20 points or 0.39 per cent.

FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Safari Industries shares have declined more than 34 per cent, underperforming the benchmark Nifty50 index, which has fallen 9.6 per cent during the same period.

As of March 2026, ace investor Ashish Kacholia held a 1.84 per cent stake in Safari Industries, equivalent to 9 lakh shares. The company has a market capitalisation of ₹7,230 crore. Its 52-week high was ₹2,507 and 52-week low was ₹1,363.10.

Safari Industries Q4 results highlights

In the March 2026 quarter, Safari Industries reported a net profit of ₹37.5 crore as compared to ₹37.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. The company's revenue from operations grew 12.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹473.3 crore from ₹421 crore in the year-ago period.

Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 2.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹62 from ₹60.4 crore. However, Ebitda margin narrowed to 13 per cent from 14.3 per cent a year ago.

The company's board recommended a final dividend of ₹2 per equity share of face value ₹2 each for FY26.

Brokerage on Safari Industries (India)

PL Capital has upgraded Safari Industries to a ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’, with a target price of ₹1,953, valuing the stock at 40x FY28 estimated EPS. According to the brokerage, the company is expected to report margin recovery following a better-than-expected Q4FY26 performance, where gross margins came in at 49.3 per cent, ahead of estimates, supported by backward integration benefits and improved channel discipline.

READ | Coforge reclaims 100-DMA; 5 reasons why Geojit is bullish on this IT stock Analysts noted that captive manufacturing of wheels and trolleys at Jaipur, along with rationalisation of schemes and discounts, aided margin performance. "While we do not rule out near-term margin headwinds amid inflation in raw material prices, we believe the issue is transitory, and once input costs stabilise, the benefits of price hike (4-6 per cent taken in May-26) and captive manufacturing will be visible," the brokerage said in its note.

PL Capital expects Safari Industries to deliver a revenue CAGR of around 14 per cent over the next two years, with gross margins of 46.2-46.8 per cent and Ebitda margins improving to 12.5-13.7 per cent in FY27E-FY28E. The stock is currently trading at 38x/29x FY27E/FY28E earnings per share (EPS).

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) expect Safari Industries to deliver industry-leading growth and gain market share by focusing on strengthening the Urban Jungle brand and SI-Select premium positioning, expanding capacity at its Jaipur facility, launching new SKUs, and adding 4-5 exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) every month.

However, the brokerage noted that rising competition from players such as VIP Industries and Samsonite, as well as growing D2C brands, could weigh on growth momentum. Despite trimming earnings estimates after FY26 performance, MOFSL has maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock, assigning a DCF-based target price of ₹2,250, implying an estimated FY28 P/E multiple of 45x.

The brokerage added that key risks include intensified price competition and higher discounting by regional players. ================================================ Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.