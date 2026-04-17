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Home / Markets / News / Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Man Ind zooms 70% in April, hits record high

Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Man Ind zooms 70% in April, hits record high

Man Industries supplies critical infrastructure to high-pressure transmission systems for oil & gas, petrochemicals, water, fertilisers, dredging, hydrocarbon, and city gas distribution (CGD) sectors.

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Man Industries share price today

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 10:08 AM IST

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Man Industries share price today
 
Shares of Man Industries (India) hit an all-time high of ₹541.65, soaring 6.5 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade. The stock of the iron & steel products company touched a new peak after a 21-month gap, surpassing the previous high of ₹513, which it had reached on July 8, 2024.
 
Today is the 11th straight session in which Man Industries' shares moved northward, zooming nearly 70 per cent during the period. 
 
Ashish Kacholia, Vikas Khemani hold stakes in Man Industries
 
At the end of the third quarter (Q3FY26), investors Ashish Kacholia (3.04 per cent) and Vikas Vijaykumar Khemani (2.39 per cent), collectively held a 5.43 per cent stake in Man Industries, the shareholding pattern data of the company showed. The company is yet to disclose the shareholding pattern data for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.
 

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Man Industries is one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of large diameter carbon steel line pipes in India, with world-class capabilities in LSAW (Longitudinal Submerged Arc Welded), HSAW (Helical Submerged Arc Welded), and ERW (Electric Resistance Welded) pipe technologies, as well as advanced pipe coating solutions.
 
Man Industries supplies critical infrastructure to high-pressure transmission systems for oil & gas, petrochemicals, water, fertilisers, dredging, hydrocarbon, and city gas distribution (CGD) sectors across India and global markets. 
 
The company is entering into the manufacturing of stainless-steel seamless pipes, a strategic foray into a high-value product segment. Additionally, it is setting up a new plant in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, with a total capex of ~₹1,200 crore. These initiatives are aimed at enhancing the company’s capabilities, strengthening its global presence, and tapping high-growth opportunities in international markets.
 
The company's management has said that the Saudi facility is advancing as planned and is expected to commence commercial production by Q1FY27, further strengthening the company’s strategic presence in the Kingdom. The Jammu facility remains on track for commissioning by Q2FY27.
 
At the end of December 31, 2025, quarter, the company’s executable order book stood at ~₹4,000 crore, providing healthy revenue visibility over the next 6-12 months and underpinning continued growth momentum in the upcoming quarters, Man Industries said while announcing Q3 results on February 9, 2026. 
  
Impact of current geopolitical situation
 
Man Industries on March 5, 2026, informed the stock exchanges that the company does not foresee any material impact on its operations, financial performance or business continuity in the short or medium term, as it operates across multiple geographical locations and diversified markets, which provide operational stability against regional disruptions.
 
In view of the ongoing geopolitical developments and the prevailing war situation in certain regions, the company has undertaken an internal assessment to evaluate the potential impact of the same on its business operations, Man Industries had said.

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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 10:01 AM IST

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