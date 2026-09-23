Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock: Man Ind soars 15%; zooms 222% from Feb low

Man Industries share price today

Shares of Man Industries (India) hit a new high of ₹974.40, surging 15 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volume. The stock of the iron & steel products company surpassed its previous high of ₹945, touched on September 10, 2026.

Thus far in September 2026, Man Industries’ share price rallied 29 per cent. It zoomed 92 per cent from its July low of ₹507.55 on the BSE. The stock skyrocketed 222 per cent from its February low of ₹302.30.

At 12:20 PM, Man Industries quoted 13 per cent higher at ₹957.55, as compared to a 0.57 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex . The average trading volume at the counter jumped nearly two-fold with a combined 5.84 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Ashish Kacholia, Vikas Khemani hold over 5% stake in Man Industries

According to the shareholding pattern data shared by the company, ace investors Ashish Kacholia (3.04 per cent) and Vikas Vijaykumar Khemani (2.39 per cent), collectively held a 5.43 per cent stake in Man Industries at the end of June 2026 quarter.

Man Industries – Overview, Order book positions

Man Industries is one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of large-diameter carbon steel line pipes in India, with world-class capabilities in LSAW (Longitudinal Submerged Arc Welded), HSAW (Helical Submerged Arc Welded), and ERW (Electric Resistance Welded) pipe technologies, as well as advanced pipe coating solutions.

Man Industries supplies critical infrastructure to high-pressure transmission systems for oil & gas, petrochemicals, water, fertilisers, dredging, hydrocarbon, and city gas distribution (CGD) sectors across India and global markets.

On September 10, 2026 Man Industries announced that the company received new orders for approx. ₹600 crore from domestic and international clients for supply of various types of pipes. These orders are expected to be delivered within 6-9 months, the company said. The total unexecuted order book stood at approximately ₹4,100 crore.

Further, Man Industries in August announced its inclusion in QatarEnergy's Preferred Manufacturers List (PML) for Carbon Steel Longitudinally Submerged Arc Welded (LSAW) pipes, coating, and bends. The approval makes Man an eligible bidder for large-diameter pipe requirements across QatarEnergy's project pipeline, one of the most active capital expenditure programs in global energy.

ALSO READ: Elevate Campuses IPO | Swastik Infra IPO | Adroit Industries IPO Day 1 QatarEnergy is the driving force behind the world's largest liquid natural gas (LNG) expansion, backed by a multi-year capital expenditure program spanning exploration, production, and infrastructure. PML inclusion gives Man a direct route into this pipeline of opportunity and adds to its existing relationships with national oil companies across the Middle East.

Man Industries – Outlook

Man Industries in its FY26 annual report said the company’s future outlook remains highly promising. The company begins FY26-27 with a healthy standalone order book of approximately ₹3,000 crore, providing strong revenue visibility over the next six to twelve months.

The Merino Shelters project has achieved a significant milestone with the receipt of the Commencement Certificate for 2 million sq. ft., and the management expects the project launch and cash-flow generation to commence from Mid-September’2026.

Simultaneously, construction of the company’s Jammu Greenfield stainless-steel seamless pipe facility is progressing as planned, with production expected by March 2027, opening an exciting new avenue for growth from FY27-28 onwards.

Beyond India, the management said Man Industries also marked its entry into Saudi Arabia through the acquisition of National Pipe Company (NPC), giving MIIL an established, Aramco-approved manufacturing base at the heart of the Kingdom’s infrastructure super cycle.

Looking ahead, the company is well poised to grow at a 22-25 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next 3-4 years, with margin expansion of 150-200 basis points over the same period. Supported by a healthy order pipeline, expanding manufacturing capabilities, a robust balance sheet and growing opportunities in domestic and international markets, Man Industries is well positioned to create enduring value for all stakeholders, the management said.