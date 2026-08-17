Ashok Leyland gains 3% as Q1 revenue rises 12%; volumes hit record high

Ashok Leyland Ltd.’s share price gained nearly 3 per cent on Monday after the company reported its April-June quarter (Q1FY27) results. The company’s results were supported by a record rise in volume.

As of 09:41 AM, the company’s share price was trading 1.78 per cent higher at ₹174.69 apiece; meanwhile, Nifty 50 was trading 0.29 per cent lower at 24,296.40. Intraday, the stock gained 2.92 per cent to ₹176.45.

Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland reported a rise of 0.8 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹615.81 crore in the first quarter of financial year 2027 (Q1FY27). This compares to ₹611.07 crore during the corresponding period last year.

The automaker’s revenue from operations stood at ₹13,069.59 crore during the April-June quarter, up 12 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹11,708.54 crore. This is the company's highest-ever revenue and net profit during the first quarter, driven by a record rise in volume.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services noted Ashok Leyland’s PAT was 12 per cent ahead of its estimates. Ebitda margin fell 100 basis points Y-o-Y to 10.1 per cent due to high commodity costs, though still 100 basis points ahead of its estimates.

“CV demand trends have been better than expected so far, with the industry posting mid-teen growth on a year-to-date basis. The industry also seems to have weathered the surge in input costs well. Given these factors, we now expect Ashok Leyland to post 6 per cent and 10 per cent volume growth in FY27E and FY28E,” the brokerage said.

MOFSL also noted that management currently expects commodity cost pressure to peak in Q2, begin easing in Q3 and see a more visible turnaround in Q4. Q2 is expected to be the most challenging quarter from a raw material cost perspective, based on management's current expectations.

MOFSL expects Ashok Leyland’s revenue, Ebitda and profit to grow at 11 per cent, 15 per cent and 17 per cent annually over FY26-28. It sees better margins, controlled capex and a strong cash position supporting growth. It retains a ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of ₹198.

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