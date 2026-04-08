Ashok Leyland zooms 13% as US-Iran ceasefire lifts markets; mcap tops ₹1trn

Shares of Chennai-based automotive manufacturer Ashok Leyland surged around 13 per cent to hit an intraday high of 172.79 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) amid an overall upbeat market sentiment. The rally comes as investors cheered the announcement of a temporary two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran. This has significantly lifted the investor sentiment globally, easing concerns around prolonged conflict and potential supply disruptions.

Additionally, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), headed by Governor Sanjay Malhotra, unanimously decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent for the second straight meeting and maintained its policy stance as 'Neutral'. This also supported the market rally.

On Wednesday, April 8, the Ashok Leyland stock opened at ₹165.10, up 8 per cent from the previous session's close of ₹152.93. Around 02:15 PM, the stock was trading at ₹1772, up 12.5 per cent. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was quoting at 23,947.65 levels, up by 824 points or 3.56 per cent. The Nifty Auto index was trading at 26,034.35 levels, up 7 per cent from the previous session's close of 24,373.30.

The company's total market capitalisation surpassed the ₹1 trillion mark to hit 1,01,018.55, up ₹11,189 crore from ₹89,828.86 crore on Tuesday. Its 52-week high was at ₹215.42, and its 52-week low was at ₹95.93.

Ashok Leyland March 2026 sales

In March 2026, Ashok Leyland reported a 5 per cent growth in total sales at 25,381 units as compared to 24,060 units in the same month last year. Domestic sales increased 5 per cent to 23,743 units as against 22,510 units in March 2025.

According to the company statement, sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles in the domestic market stood at 16,238 units as against 16,082 units in the year-ago month. Light commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market were at 7,505 units as against 6,428 units in the year-ago period.

Axis Securities on Ashok Leyland

In its recent report, Axis Securities recommended a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹180 per share. The target price implies an 18 per cent upside from Tuesday's closing price.

According to the brokerage, the company's management expects demand to improve post-GST rate cut, led by early replacement demand and strong traction in heavy-duty trucks for mining, construction, and logistics. Additionally, stable freight rates, improving operator profitability, transmission of RBI rate cuts, and continued infrastructure spending provide strong tailwinds.

"We remain positive on the long-term prospects of Ashok Leyland, factoring in a gradual recovery in the MHCV industry momentum and segmental diversification," the brokerage said in its note.

Analysts at Axis Securities expect the company to deliver a sustainable long-term volume growth of around 8 per cent CAGR over FY25–28E, led by export volumes. It projects revenue, Ebidta, and PAT CAGRs of 9 per cent, 13 per cent, and 14 per cent, respectively, over FY25–28E, supported by an improving sales mix from non-cyclical segments. (Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective analysts/brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.)