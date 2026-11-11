Ashoka Buildcon shares jump 15% on ₹866 crore NHAI expressway contract

Shares of Ashoka Buildcon surged near 15 per cent in intraday trade on Wednesday after the company received a Letter of Acceptance from the National Highways Authority of India for an ₹865.9 crore road project. The accepted engineering, procurement and construction contract value excludes GST.

The company's counter at 10:22 AM was trading 9.48 per cent higher at ₹112.8 per share on NSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was 1.2 per cent up at 25,348. In intraday trade, the stock gained 14.7 per cent to touch the day's high at ₹117.3 per share.

Ashoka Buildcon has received a Letter of Acceptance from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the balance work on the construction of an eight-lane, access-controlled stretch of the Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway. The project covers the 26.6-km Karvad to Jujuwa section in Gujarat, from Km 128.0 to Km 154.6, and will be executed on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis.

The accepted EPC contract value is ₹865.90 crore, excluding GST, and the project is scheduled to be completed within 18 months. The contract carries a defect liability period of 10 years.

Vipin Kumar, AVP research at Globe Capital Market said that the stock started a bounce-back rally from the ₹90–95 support zone. “This ongoing rally is likely to continue toward the ₹134–140 levels, which represents a confluence of the 1-year exponential moving average and a key price resistance zone,” he said.

Ashoka Buildcon shares have gained 9.32 per cent over the past week and 11.86 per cent over the past month, outperforming the Nifty Total Market index, which rose 4.71 per cent and 8.72 per cent, respectively. However, the stock remains down 32.02 per cent year-to-date and 42.11 per cent over the past year, while the benchmark has gained 0.32 per cent and 1.11 per cent, respectively. Over three years, Ashoka Buildcon shares have declined 17.99 per cent, against a 38.80 per cent rise in the index Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion..