Ashoka Buildcon share price: Shares of Ashoka Buildcon tumbled nearly 6 per cent in early trade on Friday following the cancellation of a project worth ₹846.38 crore by Diriyah Company, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Ashoka Buildcon's share price hit the day's low of ₹106.73 on the BSE, down 5.7 per cent against the last closing price of ₹113.71 apiece. As of 9.25 am, the civil construction company's stock was trading 4.40 per cent lower at ₹108 apiece.

So far in 2026, it is down 35 per cent and has lost 40 per cent in a year.

Ashoka Buildcon order cancellation details

According to a press release shared by the company, a Saudi Arabia project worth Rs ₹846.38 crore was cancelled by Diriyah Company due to internal factors.

The Letter of Acceptance (LOA) was received by the company from Diriyah Company, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, by its wholly owned subsidiary along with BEC Arabia Contracting Co in a joint venture. The project included main construction works of Diriyah II - Delivery partner for One Hotel.

The said project has been cancelled due to internal reasons attributable to the employer. The company is in the process of approaching the employer to understand the reason in greater detail and the next course of action, the company stated in a BSE filing.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off lows, Nifty reclaims 25,500; Nifty IT rises 2% Commenting on the stock, Harish Jujarey, Assistant Vice President (AVP) and Head of Technical Equity Research at Prithvi Finmart Private, said that Ashoka Buildcon stock found support around its 50-DMA at ₹106 and is currently consolidating near these levels. A sustained move below ₹106 could trigger further correction towards the next key support at ₹101, he cautioned. At the end of the September quarter, the company's order book stood at ₹15,964 crore.

Ashoka Buildcon Q2 results Ashoka Buildcon posted a sharp 73 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in the standalone net profit for the second quarter of the financial year at 37.96 crore as against a 139.17 crore figure posted in the same period last year. The revenue from operations stood at ₹1,315.48 in Q2 FY27 compared with ₹1,266.09 crore in Q2 FY26, up 3.9 per cent YoY. On the upside, resistance is placed around ₹115, followed by the crucial 200-DMA at ₹123. "As long as the stock trades below its 200-DMA, it is likely to remain in a broad consolidation range of ₹101 -125. A decisive breakout on either side will provide further directional cues," he noted.