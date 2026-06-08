Asian markets tumble as AI rally cools, oil jumps on West Asia tensions

Asian markets plunged on Monday as investors slammed the brakes on the red-hot AI rally, while Israeli strikes on Beirut sent oil prices and the dollar higher.

South Korea's chip-heavy KOSPI took ​a heavy beating, down more than 6.8 per cent in volatile trade that earlier triggered ​a 20-minute halt. The benchmark is down about 14 per cent from last week's record high.

Japan's Nikkei fell 3.4 per cent ‌in early trade, though US S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures were attempting a bounce following a sharp selloff on Friday.

The Nasdaq had dropped 4.2 per cent on Friday after a hot jobs report ramped up expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

"The move looks more like a positioning and momentum unwind than a reassessment of the long-term AI story," said Marc Velan, head of investments at Lucerne Asset Management in Singapore.

"Korean technology names have been among the strongest performers globally and were heavily owned, so when rate expectations shifted after the jobs report, they became a natural source of liquidity."

Two-year Treasury yields rose more than 11 basis points on Friday and were up 1.6 bps on Monday to 4.1782 per cent.

"The AI-drives-everything narrative frayed last week," said Bob Savage, ‌head of markets macro strategy at BNY.

"Whether this is a healthy pause in the nine-week equity rally or a top remains the key question. The IPO focus on SpaceX and Anthropic is part of the pause - whether to make room for the new market cap or to rethink value."

Inflation and ECB ahead

The week ahead is headlined by the giant SpaceX listing, expected to price on Thursday and trade on Friday, but will also have inflation in focus with US consumer price data due on Wednesday and central bank meetings in Canada and Europe.

Last week, bitcoin ​notched its heaviest weekly drop since the collapse of crypto exchange FTX in late 2022, falling about 16 per cent. It was ‌hovering just shy of $63,000 on Monday.

SpaceX's debut is expected to be followed by other mega IPOs in the coming months from Anthropic and OpenAI, raising so much money that brokers are nervous it could draw down ​other assets.

"The ‌market regime has potentially shifted from moderate inflation and rate cuts to potential 'overheating' contributing to higher Treasury yields, a higher path ‌of short-term interest rates and tighter liquidity," said Nick Ferres, CIO of Vantage Point Asset Management in Singapore.

The West Asia situation also remains delicate, and Brent crude futures were up about 2.6 per cent to $95.45 a barrel on ‌Monday ​morning after an ​Israeli attack on Beirut prompted Iran to direct a salvo of missiles at Israeli targets.

Opec+ agreed on Sunday to the fourth increase in its oil output targets in as many months.

In currency trade ‌the dollar was firm and ​holding above 160 yen and pushed the Australian dollar to $0.7055. The euro hovered at $1.1531.