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Home / Markets / News / Asian markets tumble as US-Iran fighting lifts oil and bond yields

Asian markets tumble as US-Iran fighting lifts oil and bond yields

Brent crude futures extended gains into a second day as trading resumed in Asia, rising 0.7 per cent to $95.34 a barrel after the US launched a barrage of airstrikes on Iran

stocks

tocks slumped at the start of the Asian trading session on Wednesday as a bond market-induced panic.

Reuters SINGAPORE
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2026 | 7:38 AM IST

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Stocks slumped at the start of the Asian trading session on Wednesday as a bond market-induced panic on global markets spilled over into the region, after renewed attacks by the US on Iran pushed oil prices higher.
 
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.8 per cent in early trading as South Korea's KOSPI dropped 3 per cent on the open and Japan's Nikkei 225 sank 2.2 per cent. S&P 500 e-mini futures were flat.
 
Brent crude futures extended gains into a second day as trading resumed in Asia, rising 0.7 per cent to $95.34 a barrel after the US launched a barrage of airstrikes on Iran on Tuesday, which earlier pushed oil prices to a five-week high.
 
 
"The threat of further disruptions to the Strait of Hormuz has brought about renewed anxiety over inflation, driving a selloff in stocks across most major markets and a rout in global bond markets," Westpac analysts wrote.
 
The yield on the US 10-year Treasury bond was up 0.4 basis point at 4.798 per cent as the US dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, held near the highest levels of the past two weeks at 99.67.

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Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 slipped 0.7 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1 per cent as a surge in government bond yields weighed on equities.
 
The declines came as data from the Institute for Supply Management released on Tuesday showed US manufacturing activity moderated in August amid a slowdown in new orders, but remained in expansionary territory.
 
Traders believe that the Federal Reserve is likely to lift interest rates at its next meeting in two weeks, though a hike is not certain.
 
Fed funds futures are pricing an implied 67 per cent probability of a 25-basis-point increase to benchmark borrowing costs at the US central bank's two-day meeting ending on September 16, compared to a 39.6 per cent chance a week ago, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.
 
Gold was flat at $4,328.59 an ounce, while bitcoin slipped 0.2 per cent to $77,246.57 and ether was 0.3 per cent lower at $2,412.60.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Asian stocks Asian Shares West Asia US-Iran tensions

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First Published: Sep 02 2026 | 7:37 AM IST