Asian Paints rises 4% after Q4; brokerages upbeat on demand, margin outlook

Asian Paints share price today: Asian Paints shares on Monday gained more than 4 per cent in Monday's trade after the company reported strong results for the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26). The counter touched a high of ₹2,778.80 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in morning deals.

As of 9:40 AM, Asian Paints shares were up 2.5 per cent at ₹2,738.50. It was also among the top gainers in the Nifty 50 pack.

For the March quarter of FY26, Asian Paints reported a 69.15 per cent Y-o-Y increase in consolidated net profit at ₹1,185.49 crore . The company had logged a net profit of ₹700.83 crore during the January-March period a year ago.

Its revenue from sales went up 10.79 per cent to ₹9,228.46 crore in the March quarter of FY26. It was at ₹8,329.59 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Consolidated Ebitda increased 24.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,787 crore, with Ebitda margin expanding 214 bps to 19.3 per cent. JM Financial on Asian Paints: 'Add' | Target ₹2,815

The Q4 results prompted brokerages to reiterated their bullish stance on Asian Paints. JM Financial has upgraded Asian Paints to 'Add' from 'Reduce' and also raised the target price to ₹2,815 (earlier ₹2,290), saying company reported a stronger-than-expected performance in Q4, aided by robust decorative paints demand and margin expansion. The target price implies an upside of around 5.5 per cent from the previous close of ₹2,671.60.

The brokerage noted that demand remained healthy across both rural and urban markets during the quarter.

On profitability, calibrated price hikes (already raised by around 10.4 per cent and announced an additional 2-4 per cent increase from June) will offset rising raw material costs and help maintain Ebitda margin in the guided range of 18 to 20 per cent. Factoring in 4Q beat and price hikes, the brokerage has increased its FY27/28E EPS by 6–9 per cent. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE MOFSL on Asian Paints: 'Neutral' | Target ₹2,750 Management commentary on demand outlook was quite promising, with decorative segment volume staying stable in April and May despite the price hike. The company is aiming for a 8-10 per cent volume growth in FY27E, the brokerage said.On profitability, calibrated price hikes (already raised by around 10.4 per cent and announced an additional 2-4 per cent increase from June) will offset rising raw material costs and help maintain Ebitda margin in the guided range of 18 to 20 per cent.Factoring in 4Q beat and price hikes, the brokerage has increased its FY27/28E EPS by 6–9 per cent.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services has reiterated its 'Neutral' stance on Asian Paints after the Q4 results for a target price of ₹2,750, valuing the company at 45x FY28E EPS.

The brokerage said that Asian Paints delivered strong Q4, but given the volatile geopolitical backdrop, inflationary pressures are likely to remain elevated and could weigh on overall demand conditions. Price hikes are changing the P&L structure, and revenue growth print is likely to remain strong with a double-digit price hike.

The brokerage said that input cost inflation and stiff competition are expected to weigh on the operating margin. Paint demand has been muted over the last two years, and recent price hikes are expected to further delay demand recovery in FY27.

Asian paints, the brokerage said, is focusing on product innovation, brand salience, regionalisation, and execution excellence to negate competitive pressure.

The management expects high single-digit volume growth in FY27 despite steep pricing, driven by a favorable base, El Nino resulting in more painting days, and the extended festive season. The brokerage expects 7 per cent volume and 16 per cent standalone revenue growth for FY27.