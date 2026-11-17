Asian shares followed Wall Street lower on Tuesday, weighed down by weakness in technology companies after the US stepped up efforts to curb China's access to advanced AI chips, escalating the race for technological dominance.

South Korea's tech-heavy KOSPI slid 2 per cent shortly ​after the open, while Japan's Nikkei fell 1.3 per cent.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.63 per cent.

Overnight, ​Washington said it would further restrict China's access to advanced AI chips from companies like Nvidia. The new rule restricts shipments of advanced ‌chips to data centres like those in Thailand and Malaysia that Chinese companies have used to access computing power to train AI models.

The move came just days after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigned following reports of an affair with a woman who worked at Singapore-based cloud company Megaspeed, an Nvidia partner that rents computing power at its data centers. It has come under scrutiny for possible illegal diversion of advanced AI chips to China.

"We've seen the AI debate change pretty dramatically over the past month or so," analysts at Goldman Sachs said. "Judging by conversations with clients last week, sentiment around the theme is about as negative as we've seen in quite some time, and we are seeing that pessimism reflected more clearly in positioning and valuations."

"Equities can grind higher after the recent positioning reset, but like being more selective from here."

A key moment for markets on Tuesday will be Nvidia's earnings after the bell, with investors watching for signs of whether its debt-fuelled AI spending will continue into 2027 and how Huang's ‌departure could affect the company's influence across the AI ecosystem.

"With a roughly 7.8 per cent implied move and a strong beat-and-raise already embedded, the bar looks increasingly tied to forward growth, AI ecosystem financing and export-control risk rather than the quarter alone," said Torsten Sippel, UBS's head of voice cash trading for the Americas.

US stock futures were steady in Asia, while EUROSTOXX 50 futures slid 0.66 per cent and DAX futures lost 0.57 per cent.

Concerns about the AI outlook continued to roil the metals market, with copper prices falling to their lowest levels in more than four months overnight. Shares of Australian-listed miner Capstone Copper Corp tumbled nearly 6 per cent to an eight-month low.

Dollar gets Fed lift

The US dollar was perched near its highest point since April 2025 on Tuesday, helped by growing bets on more ​aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes as inflationary pressures in the world's largest economy persist.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was a touch higher at 103.61.

Markets ‌now see a slim chance of a 50-basis-point Fed hike next month, with recent hawkish remarks from policymakers reinforcing expectations of tighter monetary policy.

"There will be another superfluity of Fed speakers this week, with almost zero probability for a turn back toward 'dovishness,'" said Thierry Wizman, global FX and ​rates strategist at Macquarie ‌Group. "After all, nothing in the economic data since last week would warrant such a turn following the hawkish calls by the senior Fed staffers offered last week."

The strength ‌in the dollar left the yen struggling near the key 160 level, leaving traders on alert for any intervention from Japanese authorities to shore up the currency.

The Australian dollar edged 0.02 per cent higher to $0.6739, little changed after minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's November board meeting released on ‌Tuesday showed ​the majority of ​members judged that a hike this month was needed as inflation risks were still skewed to the upside and financial conditions might not be as restrictive as required.

In commodities, oil prices eased. US crude futures were down 0.41 per cent to $85.37 a barrel, as signs of recovering ‌oil flows through the Strait of ​Hormuz reinforced expectations of a supply surplus, though fresh tanker incidents underscored the risks to Middle East exports. [O/R]

Spot gold edged 0.1 per cent lower to $3,852.62 an ounce. [GOL/]