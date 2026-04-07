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Home / Markets / News / Asian shares mixed ahead of Trump's deadline for Iran to reopen Hormuz

Asian shares mixed ahead of Trump's deadline for Iran to reopen Hormuz

Investor caution prevails as crude prices jump and uncertainty over Strait of Hormuz escalates

Asian stocks

Oil prices have been seesawing amid uncertainty about what will happen in the war with Iran and how long it will slow the global flow of oil and natural gas

AP Tokyo
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2026 | 9:25 AM IST

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Asian shares were mixed in cautious trading on Tuesday, as oil prices continued to surge ahead of a deadline that US President Donald Trump set for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to all shipping traffic or risk its power plants and bridges being bombed.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 erased earlier gains to decline 0.2 per cent in morning trading to 53,310.30. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 1.5 per cent to 8,706.90. South Korea's Kospi was little changed, inching down less than 0.1 per cent to 5,445.80. The Shanghai Composite edged up 0.4 per cent to 3,896.98. Trading was closed in Hong Kong for a holiday.

 

On Wall Street, stock prices drifted higher, with the S&P 500 rising 0.4 per cent, coming off its first winning week in the last six. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 165 points, or 0.4 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.5 per cent.

In energy trading, benchmark US crude jumped $2.37 to $114.78 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, added $1.40 to $111.17 a barrel. That remains well above its roughly $70 price from before the war.

Oil prices have been seesawing amid uncertainty about what will happen in the war with Iran and how long it will slow the global flow of oil and natural gas. Iran on Monday rejected the latest ceasefire proposal and instead said it wants a permanent end to the war.

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The Mizuho Daily, by the research team in Singapore at Mizuho Bank, noted Trump's latest actions mark "an escalation cycle that has now been extended several times since his first ultimatum in late March."  "Given the differing perspectives, hopes of a complete resolution to the conflict remain elusive while countries continue to work on bilateral solutions," it said.

As talks continued, Iranian and Omani officials were also working on a mechanism for administering the strait through which a fifth of the world's oil is shipped in peacetime. Iran's grip on it has shaken the world economy.

All told, the S&P 500 rose 29.14 points to 6,611.83. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 165.21 to 46,669.88, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 117.16 to 21,996.34.

In the bond market, Treasury yields held relatively steady. The 10-year Treasury yield was sitting at 4.33 per cent. That's still well above its 3.97 per cent level from before the war.

In currency trading, the US dollar edged up to 159.89 Japanese yen from 159.62 yen. The euro cost $1.1529, down from $1.1543.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Donald Trump Asian stocks Asian Shares Asian markets Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions Crude Oil

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First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 9:25 AM IST

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