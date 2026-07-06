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Home / Markets / News / Asian shares mixed, oil prices decline after Opec+ announces output hike

Asian shares mixed, oil prices decline after Opec+ announces output hike

Japan's Nikkei 225 lost 0.4 per cent to 69,468.17. Tech giant SoftBank Group Corp. declined 3.4 per cent, while computer chipmaker Tokyo Electron shed 1.4 per cent

Asian stocks

South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.8 per cent to 8,027.12 | Image: Bloomberg

AP Tokyo
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2026 | 11:14 AM IST

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Asian shares and US futures were mixed on Monday following a long weekend on Wall Street, while selling of technology shares pulled benchmarks in Tokyo and Seoul lower.

Oil prices slipped after Opec+ announced Sunday that seven of its members plan to expand oil production by a combined total of 188,000 barrels per day in August. It was the fifth consecutive month Opec+ members have agreed to raise output.

The countries increasing their output are Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman.

Uncertainty over supplies persists as talks with Iran aimed at fully reopening the Strait of Hormuz appear to be on hold during funeral ceremonies for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, which will continue for several days.

 

In energy trading early Monday, Brent crude, the international standard, lost 25 cents to $71.87 a barrel. US benchmark crude lost 10 cents to $68.59 a barrel.

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Japan's Nikkei 225 lost 0.4 per cent to 69,468.17. Tech giant SoftBank Group Corp. declined 3.4 per cent, while computer chipmaker Tokyo Electron shed 1.4 per cent.

South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.8 per cent to 8,027.12  In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng gained 0.8 per cent to 23,542.97, while the Shanghai Composite index edged 0.1 per cent higher to 4,046.71.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 inched down 0.1 per cent to 8,833.20.

In currency treading, the US dollar rose to 161.92 Japanese yen from 161.34 yen. A year ago, the dollar was trading at 140 yen levels. The euro cost $1.1432, down from $1.1440.

Markets in the US were closed on Friday, July 3, for the Independence Day holiday. This year, July 4th fell on a Saturday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 11:14 AM IST

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