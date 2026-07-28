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Home / Markets / News / Asian shares slide as AI anxiety sparks tech rout, broad market selloff

Asian shares slide as AI anxiety sparks tech rout, broad market selloff

South Korea's ​KOSPI dived more than 8% to a three-month low, triggering a circuit breaker, and Japan's Nikkei slid 4%, following ‌a 2.2% drop for the Philadelphia Semiconductor index

Asian stocks, Asian shares

Chinese stocks also beat a retreat, with CXMT down 7% in early trade and chipmaking indexes lower | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters SINGAPORE
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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Asian markets fell on Tuesday led by chipmakers on unease about the massive funding demands of the AI boom, while a slide in oil prices did relatively little to lift bonds and left ​traders nervous about US rate hikes, maybe as soon as this week.

South Korea's ​KOSPI dived more than 8 per cent to a three-month low, triggering a circuit breaker, and Japan's Nikkei slid 4 per cent, following ‌a 2.2 per cent drop for the Philadelphia Semiconductor index.

Nvidia shares shed 5 per cent overnight after the Wall Street Journal reported the company is in talks to provide roughly $250 billion in financing guarantees for OpenAI as part of a massive data centre project.

 

And the stellar 466 per cent debut-day surge in CXMT Corp shares in Shanghai highlighted growing investor enthusiasm for China's semiconductor sector and the rising competitive threat from Chinese rivals.

"There is clearly a growing sense of optimism within mainland markets about China's ability to build a globally competitive AI ecosystem," said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone.

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China has also begun manufacturing domestically developed immersion deep ultraviolet lithography machines, a chipmaking tool long dominated by Dutch supplier ASML, The Information reported on Monday, sending ASML shares down 8.5 per cent.

South Korea's SK Hynix fell nearly 11 per cent and Samsung Electronics shares ‌shed more than 9 per cent, while in Tokyo some of the heaviest losers were Kioxia, down 18 per cent, and Tokyo Electron, down 9.8 per cent.

Chinese stocks also beat a retreat, with CXMT down 7 per cent in early trade and chipmaking indexes lower.

OIL SLIDES, US YIELDS DIP

Brent crude futures extended Monday's nearly 9 per cent plunge, falling to $87.55 a barrel, as a lull in hostilities between the US and Iran followed Washington's abrupt suspension of air strikes on Saturday.

President Donald Trump said on Monday the United States was having "good talks" with Iran and there was a chance of a deal.

The break in fighting pushed down benchmark 10-year US Treasury ​yields by about four basis points to 4.64 per cent, but hardly budged shorter-term rates.

Traders have priced about a 38 per cent chance that the ‌Federal Reserve hikes by 25 basis points on Wednesday.

"The US-Iran War, by propelling the price of crude oil, remains the most important determinant of what will happen to the global economy in the next few months, and, by ​extension, what informs ‌central bank policy outlooks, at the margin," said Thierry Wizman, currency and rates strategist at Macquarie Group.

"We expect that the (Fed) this ‌week will wish to adopt a tightening bias."

Expectations for hikes sooner or later kept the dollar supported, holding the euro below $1.14 at $1.1370 and the Australian dollar just below 70 cents.

The yen traded at 163.78 to the dollar, barely above ‌a ​four-decade low, with ​markets on edge about Japan intervening in the currency pair - particularly if the Bank of Japan leaves rates on hold this week and sets off another yen slide.

"If BoJ communication is not hawkish enough and USD/JPY ‌heads higher, traders should ​anticipate an official response, including verbal intervention, rate checks, or even direct FX market intervention, perhaps on Friday," said Wizman. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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