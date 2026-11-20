Asian shares fell on Friday, heading for their worst week since 2020, as Anthropic's debut failed to restore investor faith in the AI sector, while the dollar extended a rally on safe-haven flows.

MSCI's broadest ​index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 3.2 per cent, its biggest single-day drop in over a month. ​The gauge has now sunk 8.3 per cent this week, its worst performance since March 2020.

Japan's Nikkei tumbled 4.1 per cent and was headed for a ‌6.8 per cent weekly drop, while South Korea's KOSPI fell 4.4 per cent and was set to end the week 7.1 per cent lower. Taiwan shares were down 5 per cent on Friday and 16 per cent for the week, their biggest weekly decline since 1991.

The moves in Asia followed losses of more than 2 per cent for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite after Anthropic, the world's first publicly traded frontier AI company, saw its shares surge in a historic debut but the euphoria failed to lift other stocks.

"Risk aversion intensified as investors continued to unwind crowded positioning and reassess the broader macro backdrop following Anthropic's record-shattering IPO," said Preston Pagli, markets analyst at Citi.

He added that Nvidia's blowout earnings earlier in the week failed to become the reset markets had hoped for, while sentiment deteriorated further after Anthropic's IPO failed to spark a broader rally.

Further adding to the unease, a report on AMD from a media outlet associated with short-selling fund Hunterbrook Capital raised concerns that the chipmaker's ties to Chinese entities, some ‌linked to blacklisted firms, could draw greater US regulatory scrutiny to the sector.

The AI trade has already been battered by Jensen Huang's departure from Nvidia, growing momentum for the anti-data-centre movement following Democrats' sweep of the US midterm elections, and concerns over the sector's rising debt loads.

"No one headline drove the roll though some pointed to an AMD short report which tapered overall sentiment. Overall, it just felt like more questions than answers out there today with most wondering what gets this tape to feel better?" said Goldman Sachs analysts in a trading note.

They said asset managers and hedge funds net-sold macro products while they net-bought pockets of consumer and financials, with liquidity remaining poor, which is exacerbating price action.

US stock futures ​also pointed to further losses, with the S&P 500 futures down 0.2 per cent and Nasdaq futures down 0.6 per cent in Asia on Friday.

Dollar extends rally, Treasury yields ‌dip on risk aversion

As risk sentiment took a beating, the US dollar extended its rally on safe-haven bids, while also being supported by growing expectations of a more hawkish Federal Reserve.

Fed funds futures imply that a quarter-point rate hike next month is essentially locked in, ​according to CME Group's ‌FedWatch tool.

The dollar index last traded steady at 103.86, after rising to its highest since April 2025 this week, and is now on track to post ‌its fourth week of gains.

In government debt, US Treasury yields eased as the sharp equity selloff pushed investors toward safe-haven bonds. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes held steady at 5.02 per cent, near a one-week low. The 2-year yield touched 4.749 per cent, compared with a US ‌close of 4.779 per cent.

Oil ​prices were mostly ​steady after an earlier spike, as reports of tanker disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz offset pressure from rising US crude inventories and forecasts for a global oil surplus.

Brent crude futures rose 0.4 per cent to $92.37 a barrel but remained on track for a ‌third week of declines.

Non-interest-bearing gold ​slid 2.5 per cent to $3,533.40 an ounce and was headed for a 9 per cent weekly loss.