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Home / Markets / News / Asian stocks jump as Wall Street rallies over renewed hopes of Iran war end

Asian stocks jump as Wall Street rallies over renewed hopes of Iran war end

South Korea's Kospi surged 5.2 per cent to 5,312.45 in early trading, while Tokyo's Nikkei 225 rose 3.5 per cent to 52,840.67

Asian market, Asian stocks

Asian shares were sharply higher Wednesday after US stocks soared to their best day | Image: Bloomberg

AP
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2026 | 8:18 AM IST

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Asian shares were sharply higher Wednesday after US stocks soared to their best day since last spring on renewed hopes that the Iran war could soon end.

South Korea's Kospi surged 5.2 per cent to 5,312.45 in early trading, while Tokyo's Nikkei 225 rose 3.5 per cent to 52,840.67.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was up 1.9 per cent to 8,641.30.

The renewed optimism came after US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United States will be done attacking Iran probably in two to three weeks, and that the US "will not have anything to do with" what happens next in the Strait of Hormuz.

 

The White House said Trump will deliver a public address Wednesday evening on the Iran war.

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Trump's remarks came after he told US allies to "go get your own oil" and blamed them for refusing to be more involved in its war effort. Significant maritime traffic disruption at the Strait of Hormuz, where roughly a fifth of the world's oil typically passes through, has sent energy prices surging and is fueling global inflation.

Oil prices steadied after an earlier dip. The price for a barrel of Brent crude, the international standard, was up 0.6 per cent at USD 104.62 early Wednesday. Benchmark US crude rose 0.9 per cent to USD 102.30.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 jumped 2.9 per cent for its largest gain since May to 6,528.52. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 2.5 per cent to 46,341.51, and the Nasdaq composite leaped 3.8 per cent to 21,590.63.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Apr 01 2026 | 8:17 AM IST

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