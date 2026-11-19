Asian equities and US stock futures rose on Thursday after Claude chatbot maker Anthropic scored the biggest IPO ever with an $81 billion offering ahead of its market debut in a test ​for the AI trade that has been under pressure in recent weeks.

Japan's Nikkei rose ​1% in early trading while Nasdaq futures gained 1% and S&P futures were 0.6% higher after Anthropic said ‌the IPO was priced at $83 apiece, above its previously targeted range.

On a fully diluted basis, the IPO values Anthropic, the first major frontier AI model developer to go public, at about $1.5 trillion and its first-day trading will be scrutinised to gauge investor sentiment on the technology.

Kyle Rodda, senior financial market analyst at Capital.com, said it was going to be a huge test for the markets and it looked poised to be a really bullish listing.

"I don't think it's necessarily going to assuage all the fears about AI. I think much of that boils down to future investment growth ... However, if the stock trades the way it looks like it will, it might calm the market a bit."

Investor confidence in AI has been shaken in the past few weeks on worries about the profitability ‌of the technology and the massive debt needed to fund and build AI infrastructure.

Markets mostly shrugged off a strong forecast from chipmaker Nvidia this week as uncertainty caused by CEO Jensen Huang's departure last week rattled investors. The company's board dismissed the idea of rehiring Huang.

The market mood remained fragile with South Korea's Kospi flat while Taiwan stocks were 1% lower. That left MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.3%, set for a decline of over 4% for the week.

In currencies, the dollar was on the front foot as hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller bolstered ​expectations of an interest rate hike in December.

The euro was at $1.0978, hovering near its lowest since April 2025. The Japanese yen ‌was at 157.42 per US dollar and sterling fetched $1.31515.

Waller said on CNBC that if the central bank wanted to get inflation down it needed to take more "aggressive action" either through a half-point increase at the December meeting, ​or by using ‌the post-meeting statement to set market expectations for further hikes.

The comments come after hotter-than-expected inflation data last week, leaving markets bracing for ‌a rate hike. Traders are pricing in a 90% chance of a 25 basis points hike next month, the CME FedWatch tool showed.

"More hawkish Fed pricing has so far offset weakness in technology stocks, keeping the USD supported," OCBC ‌strategists ​said in a ​note. "Persistent inflation, further Fed tightening and elevated US yields suggest it is still too early to bet against the USD."

In commodities, oil prices remained under pressure as the growing view that the oil market is ‌turning to a surplus weighed. ​Brent crude futures were 0.58% lower at $91.47 a barrel, set for a third straight weekly decline.