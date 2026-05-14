Asian stocks rise on AI enthusiasm as investors await Trump-Xi meeting

Stocks rose on Thursday, powered by AI fervour that pushed South Korea's SK Hynix to the brink of joining the trillion-dollar club, while the spotlight was firmly on a high-stakes summit between US President Donald Trump ​and China's Xi Jinping.

Trump heads into a series of meetings with China's Xi in Beijing, aiming ​to secure economic wins, maintain a fragile trade truce, and navigate flashpoints such as the Iran war and arms sales ‌to Taiwan.

Michael Strobaek, global chief investment officer at Lombard Odier, said preserving the status quo may be the most a meeting between Trump and Xi can achieve.

"I think that, amid the uncertainties around the Middle East ceasefire, that may be enough for now," said Strobaek, noting expectations are low and the groundwork for any major diplomatic breakthroughs appears thin.

Stocks fly on AI

In stocks, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.2 per cent, hovering near the record-high hit last week.

Japan's Nikkei was perched at a new all-time peak with data showing AI-linked demand partly helped lift earnings for Japanese firms. Seoul's KOSPI was 1.7 per cent higher, taking its gains so far for 2026 to an eye-watering 88 per cent.

SK Hynix, one of the AI darlings in Asia, is on the verge of breaking through a $1 trillion market cap, becoming the second South Korean firm after Samsung to break into the trillion-dollar club. SK Hynix stock is up over 200 per cent this year.

European ‌futures pointed to a strong open while US stock futures were up 0.23 per cent.

Analysts, though, caution that the elevated oil prices and the impasse in negotiations to end the war in the Middle East could bring inflationary worries back into view.

"Markets are trying to run two playbooks at once: AI and earnings say buy growth, but geopolitics and energy prices are quietly rewriting the inflation trajectory in the background," said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo.

"While today's session may still follow the AI momentum, a macro reality check remains likely from the Trump-Xi meeting."

Brent crude futures were little changed at $105.76 a barrel in early trading, while US West Texas Intermediate futures fetched $101.14 per barrel. Oil prices remain ​well above the pre-war levels, fanning inflation worries worldwide. [O/R]

Dollar gets a lift from inflation data

In currencies, the US dollar was firmer as investors ‌wagered the Federal Reserve's next rate move would be a hike after hotter-than-anticipated inflation reports this week.

US producer prices posted their biggest gain since early 2022, following Tuesday's consumer price data that showed annual inflation rose at its fastest pace in three years.

Higher inflation ​and stronger labour ‌market data have led some traders to price in the prospect of a potential rate hike in the first half of next year, even as ‌many economists and analysts continue to see a rate cut as the likely next move by the US central bank.

The euro bought $1.1716, near its lowest in a week. Sterling was at $1.35282, leaving the dollar index, which measures the US currency against six others, at ‌98.458 in ​early trading.

The yen ​fetched 157.88 per US dollar, keeping traders wary of fresh Tokyo intervention after recent sharp spikes that sources say were driven by officials stepping in to prop up the battered currency. The two-year yield was at 3.9708 per cent, down 1.9 basis points ‌but near the 1-1/2-month high it ​hit in the previous session. The benchmark 10-year yield stood at 4.4629 per cent, having touched close to a one-year high on Wednesday.