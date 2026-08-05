ASK Auto, Fiem, Varroc rally up to 15%; what's driving auto part stocks?
Indian Auto Parts makers are commencing a transformation journey into adjacent supply chains including semiconductor WFE, defense, data center power generation, EV parts and aerospace, say analysts.
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
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Auto ancillary stocks price movementShares of auto ancillary companies extended their upward movement, rallying up to 15 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade. Most stocks were trading at multi-year highs on the back of strong June quarter (Q1FY27) earnings and a healthy outlook. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.33 per cent at 78,687 at 11:42 AM. ASK Automotive, Bosch, Craftsman Automation, Gabriel India, Menon Bearings, Minda Corp, Pricol, Sansera Engineering and Uniparts India hit their respective all-time highs intra-day trade on Wednesday.
ASK Auto zooms 15% post Q1 resultsShare price of ASK Auto zoomed 15 per cent to ₹632.40 on the back of a 10-fold jump in the average traded volume after the company achieved its highest-ever quarterly revenue, Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) and Profit After Tax (PAT). A combined 5.6 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE. In Q1FY27, consolidated revenue rose 52.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at ₹1,361 crore. EBITDA increased 32.7 per cent YoY at ₹164 crore. PAT jumped 28.8 per cent YoY to ₹85 crore. The management said the company outperformed industry growth and aims to continue this growth path sustainably, focusing clearly on the bottom line to enhance shareholder value. Volatility in alloy prices may affect margin percentages due to the denominator effect; however, with aluminium prices expected to remain benign in the coming quarters, the management anticipates an improvement in EBITDA margins.
Goldman Sachs initiates 'Buy' on Sansera, CraftsmanAccording to analysts at Goldman Sachs, Indian Auto Parts makers are commencing a transformation journey into adjacent supply chains including semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment (WFE), defense, data center power generation, electric vehicle (EV) parts and aerospace. The shift is driving investment in both capacity and skill building (into precision machining and tooling). Global Industrial/automotive/semiconductor original equipment manufacturer (OEM) initiatives to derisk supply chains are further supporting this business momentum. The market has been viewing these companies as cyclical auto parts manufacturers with limited pricing power and recurring capex, but the brokerage firm believes that a cohort of pioneering manufacturers across the sector are embarking on a product mix shift, pivoting to cycle-proof their business models and diversify into larger profit pools that leverage their core manufacturing capabilities. Analysts expect the Indian auto parts industry, supported by the transition to precision machining, to grow revenue by +7 per cent/+12 per cent/+10 per cent in FY27E/FY28E/FY29E (FY26E to FY30E compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of +10 per cent), and EBITDA by +7 per cent/+26 per cent/+14 per cent in FY27E/FY28E/FY29E (FY26E to FY30E CAGR of +15 per cent), as cyclical tailwinds like the 8th pay commission and rising participation in global data center/semiconductor/defense/aerospace spending support an upcoming earnings inflection. Analysts at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a 'Buy' rating on Sansera Engineering (Machining transition to semiconductor + aerospace growth engines) and Craftsman Automation (Engine block specialist levered to global data center build-out) with a target price of ₹4,130 and ₹11,600, respectively. “We initiate coverage with a 'Neutral' rating on Samvardhana Motherson (Emerging businesses + M&A hold key in mature operating Backdrop) and Bharat Forge (Defense shift + Global CV upcyle priced in),” Goldman Sachs added. ======================================= Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.
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Topics : Industry Report Auto part makers stock market trading Markets Market trends Q1 results Sansera Engineering Bosch stock Fiem Industries varroc engineering
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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 12:43 PM IST