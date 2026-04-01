Astral, Glenmark, Nalco among high conviction F&O bets in April: Systematix

Bullish stocks for April

Stocks with Bearish setup for April

Systematix Institutional Equities, based on the March rollover data, believes the market could be in a 'sell on rise' mode in the April series. The report also flags pharma as a potential standout sector with the likes of Aurobindo and Sun Pharma among high-conviction bets.The markets are starting the April series with a clear shift toward a bearish structure, with the Nifty trading below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, says Systematix Institutional Equities in its March rollover report.The alignment of price and moving averages indicates a transition to a sell-on-rise market, where upside is likely to face resistance. Despite this, the market is deeply oversold, and positioning reflects heavy short build-up, creating conditions for sharp but temporary short-covering rallies, highlights the report.For Nifty, Systematic sees 21,700–22,000 zone as the critical support band, where buying interest and short covering can emerge, making it an important tactical zone for potential pullbacks in April.The overall market-wide rollover increased to 78 per cent from 68 per cent, but the rise was largely a result of market decline leading to long position unwinding and a reduced open interest base, rather than fresh build-up."The combination of higher rollover, declining OI and lower cost of carry signals aposition clean-up phase driven by price correction, with the market entering the new series with significantly lighter exposure and reduced conviction," the report states.Based on the rollover data, here are the bullish and bearish stocks for the April series, according to the Systematix Institutional Equities report.The stock rollovers stood at 98 per cent, with strong open interest expansion (+16 per cent), well above its historical average. Despite a marginal price decline, the stock held structure well compared to the broader market fall, indicating absorption of supply and continuation potential.The combination of high rollover and OI build suggests fresh long positioning rather than long unwinding, keeping the setup constructive.This stock is among the strongest setups this expiry, with price outperformance backed by stable rollover (~93 per cent) and controlled OI dynamics.Unlike most sectors facing pressure, Pharma is showing relative strength, and Aurobindo reflects a clean long build-up with momentum confirmation. The positive price change alongside steady positioning indicates trend continuation with institutional support.This stock saw the highest rollover prints at ~99 per cent, signalling extremely strong carry-forward conviction. The stock price has remained firm in a weak tape, reinforcing accumulation rather than distribution. The stock's ability to sustain gains with such elevated rollover highlights high-confidence long positioning, making it a strong candidate for continuation on the upside.This stock provides a contrarian long setup within metals, a sector otherwise under pressure. The stock delivered price gains along with steady OI expansion and ~93 per cent rollover, indicating fresh long build-up despite sectoral weakness.Healthcare is emerging as a relative outperformer in an otherwise weak market. The sector has seen limited price decline with selective stocks showing stability or gains, while rollover remains healthy. Stocks like SUNPHARMA are witnessing resilience with improving price structure, suggesting defensive allocation and relative strength in the current setup.OIL INDIA: Despite broader market weakness, the oil & gas sector shows mixed but improving positioning, with select stocks like OIL maintaining stable price performance and strong OI expansion, indicating stock-specific accumulation.Financials witnessed broad-based price decline with high rollover but without supportive price action, indicating long unwinding and absence of fresh buying. Elevated rollover across stocks suggests positions are being carried, but the sharp correction reflects distribution and weak conviction.ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company despite strong rollover has corrected sharply, signalling vulnerability and continuation risk on the downside.Capital Goods, which was previously a leadership sector, is now showing clear signs of exhaustion, with widespread price decline despite high rollover levels.BEL remains relatively stronger within the space but is still trading below key levels, reflecting loss of momentum and risk of further consolidation or downside.