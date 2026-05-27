AstraZeneca Pharma shares slip 6% on posting 23% fall in Q4 profit YoY

AstraZeneca Pharma India shares tanked 5.5 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day low of ₹8,481.9 per share. The selling on the counter came after the company released its Q4FY26 results on Tuesday, after market hours.

However, at 9:22 AM, AstraZeneca Pharma’s share price recovered slightly, but was down 5.06 per cent at ₹8529.5 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.09 per cent at 76,076.93.

In the March quarter, AstraZeneca Pharma reported a 23 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in consolidated net profit to ₹44.9 crore, from ₹58.25 crore a year ago. Meanwhile, profit before exceptional items and tax came in at ₹59.22 crore.

CHECK Q4 Results Today Its revenue from operations came in at ₹578.6 crore, up 20.4 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹480.4 crore. During FY 2025-26, AstraZeneca India recorded total revenue from operations of ₹2275.58 crore, supported by continued growth in Oncology and Biopharmaceuticals, as well as progress in Rare Disease. The year was also marked by 11 new regulatory approvals for medicines and indications.

“Our FY 2025-26 performance reflects the progress we are making, accelerating the delivery of innovative medicines across key therapy areas and advancing our ambition to transform patient outcomes in India. With a strong pipeline and a clear sense of purpose, we remain focused on addressing unmet medical needs, advancing the healthcare ecosystem, and creating long-term impact through science-led innovation,” said Praveen Rao Akkinepally, managing director, AstraZeneca India.

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialisation of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in four therapy areas- Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory and Rare Disease. AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries, and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. Completing its 45 years in India, AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited is headquartered at Bengaluru, Karnataka, India, and has a workforce of over 600 employees across the country committed to deliver great medicines to patients through innovative science and global excellence in development and commercialisation.