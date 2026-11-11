At new highs! Eternal, Groww, Adani Ports, Ather, 16 more NSE 500 stocks

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), ICICI Bank , Kotak Mahindra Bank and Eternal from the Nifty 50 index hit new all-time highs on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Wednesday’s intraday deals amid a continued rally in equities backed by strong foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) buying.

TVS Motor Company and Ather Energy from automobiles, Sona BLW Precision Forging and Uno Minda from auto parts & equipments, Billionbrains Garage Ventures (the parent of stock broking platform Groww), Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) and Anand Rathi Wealth from the capital market sector and Aurobindo Pharma, Laurus Labs, Sai Life Sciences from pharmaceutical were among 20 NSE 500 stocks to register new life-time highs.

Apart from the above stocks, Engineers India, Indian Hotels Company, Marico, Navin Fluorine International, Asahi India Glass and Phoenix Mills from the Nifty 500 index also hit new highs.

The Nifty maintained its rhythm by arresting the corrective phase after limiting an eight-week losing streak and defending the long-term 200-week Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which coincided with the April 26 lows of 22,182. Consequently, the index formed a double-bottom pattern. Index has finally logged a breakout from this reversal pattern, analysts at ICICI Securities said.

The Indian market had lagged behind its global counterparts due to AI-driven momentum. However, the recent global sell-off in AI-driven stocks could provide a supportive tailwind for the growth-oriented Indian market. FII have seen strongest inflow of >45,000 crore in first 6 sessions of the November, the brokerage firm said.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 1,200 pts; Kalyan Jewellers, RVNL shares lead MidCap gains The dramatic change in the market environment was triggered by positive global clues for India from the weakening of the AI trade. But it is important to note that the real fundamental support to the rally has come from the better-than-expected September 2026 quarter (Q2FY27) results. The near 24 per cent earnings growth in Nifty 50 in Q2FY27 is a 12-quarter high and has compressed the forward PE for Nifty 50 to fair levels, said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments.

Given the new favourable environment for the Indian market, FIIs are likely to continue buying, imparting resilience to the frontline stocks in banking/financials, telecom, capital goods, select auto and pharmaceutical majors. This rally, which has more steam left, will be led again by large-caps. The drop in Brent crude to $92 is an additional macro relief for India, said V K Vijayakumar.

Among individual stocks, Engineers India soared 8 per cent to ₹323.65 on the NSE in intraday trade amid heavy volume. Thus far in the calendar year 2026, the public sector undertaking (PSU) stock zoomed 55 per cent, against 0.24 per cent decline in the Nifty 500 index. A combined 8.8 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE till 10:42 AM.

Analysts at PL Capital believe Engineers India’s long-term growth prospects remain intact given strong order book prospects in non-oil & gas and oil & gas projects, sizeable potential in overseas consultancy business from the Middle East & Africa region, opportunities beyond hydrocarbon in infrastructure, nuclear, coal gasification and energy transition, and a lean balance sheet.

Meanwhile, the stocks of the capital markets segment were in demand on hopes that a likely review of long-term capital gain (LTCG) tax could help revive the overall market sentiment and participation.

According to analysts at ICIC Securities, MOSL has been executing well with its diversified product portfolio across capital markets. Apart from structural tailwinds, traction in asset and wealth management, as well as distribution, led to operating PAT (extreasury) rising to more than ₹750 crore in the September 2026 quarter (Q2FY27) from ₹380 crore in Q2FY24. Over the years, it has successfully transitioned from a transaction-heavy business model to a more sustainable recurring revenue model. This is evident from the share of recurring revenue rising to 66 per cent in Q2FY27 from 55 per cent in FY24. A stronger leadership team and custody license are additional positives. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. (Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt. Ltd.)