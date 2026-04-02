ATF, LPG price hikes to pressure OMC margins; IOCL, BPCL hit: Nomura

ATF hike below breakeven, losses to persist

The government has increased air turbine fuel (ATF) prices by around 8.5 per cent to ₹1,04,927 per kilolitre (Delhi) for domestic flights. However, Momura believes the hike remains well below breakeven levels due to elevated refinery transfer prices.

OMCs are estimated to incur losses of around ₹64 per litre on domestic ATF sales, translating into a marketing loss of roughly $109 per barrel. While ATF accounts for only 2–6 per cent of total marketing volumes, OMCs dominate over 90 per cent of the market, with the rest shared by private players such as Reliance, Nayara, and Shell.

Given that nearly 65 per cent of ATF demand comes from domestic airlines, annualised losses could be significant—estimated at ₹23,600 crore for IOCL, ₹9,500 crore for BPCL, and ₹5,300 crore for HPCL at current prices.

LPG price hike eases commercial segment, domestic losses rise

OMCs have also raised the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by about 10 per cent to ₹2,078 (for a 19 kg cylinder in Delhi), following a sharp increase in global benchmark prices.

While this move brings commercial LPG sales closer to breakeven, losses on domestic LPG cylinders have widened to around ₹380 per cylinder, increasing the subsidy burden on the government. These losses are typically reimbursed with a lag, creating uncertainty around fiscal impact.

Gas price changes

The government has revised domestic gas prices for April in line with expectations. The administered pricing mechanism (APM) gas price has been increased to $7 per mmbtu, while new well gas (NWG) prices have surged 58 per cent to $12.91 per mmbtu.

However, high-pressure, high-temperature (HPHT) gas prices have been reduced by 8.4 per cent to $8.90 per mmbtu for April–September 2026, which could support margins for CGD players once conditions stabilise.

Among city gas companies, Mahanagar Gas (MGL) is seen as best positioned due to its higher exposure to cheaper Henry Hub-linked gas. In contrast, Indraprastha Gas (IGL) faces higher exposure to Brent-linked contracts, while Gujarat Gas is expected to be most impacted due to its reliance on expensive spot LNG.

In a month, MGL and Gujarat Gas shares have slipped nearly 22 per cent each and IGL declined 11 per cent.

PLNG expansion boosts capacity

Petronet LNG has commissioned its 5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) capacity expansion, taking total capacity to 22.5 mtpa. The company has already secured long-term contracts for part of this expanded capacity, supporting future revenue visibility. In a month, Petronet LNG slipped over 16 per cent.

India revises crude basket mix

India has revised its crude oil basket to better reflect its evolving import mix. The share of Brent-linked crude has increased to 61 per cent, while Oman-Dubai crude has been reduced to 39 per cent.

This shift aligns with India’s increased sourcing from Russia and the US, reducing dependence on Middle East crude.

Windfall tax spares Reliance’s SEZ refinery

In a positive development for Reliance Industries (RIL) , the recently announced windfall tax is not applicable to its SEZ refinery. While the tax is estimated to impact refining margins by around $8.7 per barrel, strong product spreads are expected to keep realised gross refining margins above pre-war levels.

Overall, while upstream and refining dynamics remain supportive, pressure on fuel marketing margins and rising subsidy burdens could weigh on OMCs in the near term.