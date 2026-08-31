Ather Energy rallies 14% in 2 days; what's driving stock to record highs?

Ather Energy share price movement

In the past two trading days, the stock price of the electric two-wheeler (E-2W) company surged 14 per cent after Hero MotoCorp raised its stake in the company.

Meanwhile, in the past six months, Ather Energy’s market price more-than-doubled or zoomed 136 per cent. It skyrocketed 297 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹422 touched on August 29, 2025.

At 09:58 AM, Ather Energy quoted 2.5 per cent higher at ₹1,651.60, compared to a 0.51 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. A combined 5.9 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

What’s driving Ather Energy’s stock price surge?

On its Community Day, on Saturday, August 29, 2026, Ather Energy launched 'Konarc,' its first production scooter based on the new EL platform, marking a decisive move from its traditionally premium 450 positioning into the mainstream electric two-wheeler market.

Priced from ₹99,999 ex-showroom Bengaluru, the Konarc S range will span 100 km, 125 km, 161 km and eventually 200 km IDC options, while the Z line will add 125 km and 161 km variants.

The scooter also introduces technology such as Advanced Electronic Braking System (AeBS), MagicKey, AutoPop and AirWalk, while Ather says the EL platform is designed for greater scalability and manufacturing efficiency.

The Konarc is arguably Ather’s most important product launch since the Rizta because it changes the company’s competitive battlefield from premium EV enthusiasts to the much larger mainstream family scooter buyer. At ₹99,999, Ather is now directly entering territory dominated by products such as TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak, while its emphasis on comfort, metal construction, longer service intervals and battery warranty addresses some of the practical concerns that have slowed wider EV adoption.

Ather already is the third-highest selling E2W in the domestic market after TVS & Bajaj while this launch aims to further cement its competitive position, ICICI Securities said in a note.

Meanwhile, on Friday, August 28, 2026, Hero MotoCorp said that the company completed the purchase of an additional 11.88 million equity shares in Ather, an associate company, for a total consideration of ₹1,758 crore. Following this transaction, the company’s shareholding in Ather stands at 32.8 per cent on a fully diluted basis, Hero MotoCorp said.

Emkay Global Financial Services view on Ather Energy post Q1 results

Ather Energy’s demand accelerated in the April to June 2026 quarter (Q1) (pre-orders/enquiries for Ather soared 158 per cent/95 per cent year-on-year (YoY)), as industry E-2W penetration crossed 11 per cent (scooters: >25 per cent).

This now appears to be a structural, multi-year demand surge, with the E-2W industry at an inflection point led by powerful tailwinds—transport electrification (aided by policies like PM E-Drive Scheme, Delhi EV Policy), with a genuine shift in consumer sentiment toward EVs (due to fuel price hike fears and concerns around its availability). Despite supply-chain challenges, Ather ramped up its production to full 35kpa units (100 per cent utilization) amid a 2x YoY jump in retails (dealer inventory is 3 days vs 14 days as of Q4FY26).

Ather indicated a 1-2 per cent potential impact in Q2 (vs 5-6 per cent in Q1) which it believes will be offset by the full benefit of price hikes taken toward end-Q1 and further benefits from the EL platform (at Hosur, from Q2; 60kpm units potential: 18k at Hosur + 42k at AURIC), as it believes structural cost reductions will outlive commodity inflation, analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services said in the Q1 results update.

Ather plans to fast-track AURIC Phase 2 (further 0.5mnpa capacity; Phase 1 with 0.5mnpa capacity from Q3), if demand sustains. The brokerage firm said it opt to play the E-2W theme via Ather ("Yet another mega shift in motion; Ather the frontrunner"), given its established brand and product, robust gross margin, and share-gain potential on EL platform scale-up, analysts said. However, currently, the stock quotes above the brokerage firm's target price of ₹1,600 per share. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.