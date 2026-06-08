Ather Energy shares zoom 82% from Jan low; what's driving the rally?

Ather Energy share price today: Shares of Ather Energy hit a new high of ₹1,068.80; gaining 3 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.83 per cent at 73,628 at 10:30 AM.

In the past one week, the stock price of the electric two-wheeler (E2W) company has surged 14 per cent on a healthy business outlook. It has bounced back 82 per cent from its January low level of ₹588.65. In the past one year, Ather Energy’s shares have appreciated by 240 per cent, as against a 4 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

What’s driving Ather Energy stock price?

The Rizta crossed the 2 lakh sales milestone in December 2025 and added the next 1 lakh units in just five months, underlining growing demand for family electric scooters and Ather’s rapid expansion across newer markets.

Meanwhile, Ather’s market share grew 4X, rising from 4.1 per cent in June 2024 quarter (Q1FY25) to 17.3 per cent in March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26), according to Vahan and Telangana Vehicle Online Sales data. Northern states, including Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, also saw market share growing over 3X during the same period. The Rizta accounts for the majority of Ather’s sales volumes across both these regions, the company said.

The Indian electric two-wheeler (E2W) market is experiencing remarkable growth and is poised to become one of the fastest-growing markets in the Indian automotive industry. This surge is driven by rising customer awareness and strong support from the government. By FY31, an estimated 70–75 per cent of scooters will be electric.

Meanwhile, Ather delivered strong earnings in Q4FY26, with revenue up 74 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). FY26 revenue rose 63 per cent on volume growth, aided by network expansion and strong attach rates, supporting margins despite ASP moderation. The company’s market share improved by about 1100 bps from about 8 per cent to about 18.6 per cent in Q4FY26.

The management in the Q4 earnings conference call said Ather Energy saw Ebitda losses coming down from 23 per cent to about negative 2 per cent. The improvement in Ebitda margin has been possible because of continuously improving unit economics and very solid operating leverage. About three-fourths of the cost below gross margin is fundamentally fixed in nature, and hence the operating leverage has been very powerful and has been a very strong translation of all the gains built upwards of that, the management said.

Ebitda margins have improved, driven by stronger unit economics and operating leverage as volumes scale. With a largely fixed cost structure, higher throughput has supported better cost absorption and margin expansion, aided by product mix and cost optimisation, said Equirus Securities.

However, near-term margins may face pressure from elevated commodity costs. Lithium prices have surged 2–2.5x, increasing cell costs and the battery share in the BOM (Bill of Materials). The company has taken price hikes and is partially passing costs to suppliers, but margins may remain constrained, making EV demand trends important to monitor, the brokerage firm said.

Management at Ather remains optimistic about the upcoming EL platform, expecting a trajectory similar to past successes. However, Equirus Securities remain cautious as it believes that the retail network has already expanded to ~700 dealers, nearly doubling Y-o-Y, offering broad coverage and limiting further market share gains from expansion.

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