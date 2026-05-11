Ather Energy soars 8% on huge volumes; stock up 64% from February low

Ather Energy share price

Shares of electric 2-wheeler (E2W) company, Ather Energy hit a new high of ₹986.80, surging 8 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade on the back of a healthy demand outlook.

The stock price of E2W company surpassed its previous high of ₹982.55 touched on May 5, 2026. With today’s rally, it has bounced back 64 per cent from its February 2026 low of ₹599.50 on the BSE. In the past one year, the stock has zoomed 229 per cent from a level of ₹299.70.

Currently, Ather Energy quoted 207 per cent higher over its issue price of ₹321 per share. The company made its stock market debut on May 6, 2025.

At 12:48 PM; the stock was trading 7.6 per cent higher at ₹984.20, as compared to 1.1 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex at 76,456.55. The average trading volumes at the counter nearly doubled with a combined 9.4 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Ather Energy Q4 earnings

Ather delivered strong earnings in the January to March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26) , with revenue up 74 per cent year-on-year (YoY). FY26 revenue rose 63 per cent on volume growth, aided by network expansion and strong attach rates, supporting margins despite ASP moderation. The company’s market share improved about 1100 bps from about 8 per cent to about 18.6 per cent in Q4FY26.

The management in the Q4 earnings conference call said Ather Energy saw more than a 1,500-1,600 bps improvement in EBITDA losses from FY25 to FY26, with Q4 being an incredible 2,000 bps improvement in EBITDA losses, with EBITDA losses coming down from 23 per cent to about negative 2 per cent.

The improvement in EBITDA margin has been possible because continuously improving unit economics and very solid operating leverage. About three-fourths of the costs below gross margin is fundamentally fixed in nature, and hence the operating leverage has been very powerful and has been a very strong translation of all the gains built upwards of that, the management said.

Equirus Securities view on Ather Energy

Analysts at Equirus Securities hope ahead lies on EL platform model launch which can face competition from the incumbent’s new launches in the Mass Market EV segment.

The brokerage firm said they remain constructive on Ather Energy, driven by its differentiated products, improving brand recall, and continued network expansion beyond core markets.

While near-term performance may be impacted by commodity headwinds and capacity constraints, the company remains a credible play on the 2W EV opportunity. However, following the recent run-up in the stock, the brokerage firm sees limited upside at current valuations and revised rating to ADD, with a September 2027 target price of ₹1,010 based on 4.5x EV/Sales (vs. earlier LONG rating with a Mar’27 target price of ₹823 at 4.5x EV/Sales).

Ather Energy’s EBITDA margins have improved, driven by stronger unit economics and operating leverage as volumes scale. With a largely fixed cost structure, higher throughput has supported better cost absorption and margin expansion, aided by product mix and cost optimization. However, near-term margins may face pressure from elevated commodity costs. Lithium prices have surged 2–2.5x, increasing cell costs and the battery share in the BOM. The company has taken price hikes and is partially passing costs to suppliers, but margins may remain constrained, making EV demand trends important to monitor, the brokerage firm said. ====================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.