Wednesday, April 01, 2026 | 12:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Atul Auto jumps 9% in trade; what's driving this Vijay Kedia-backed stock?

Atul Auto jumps 9% in trade; what's driving this Vijay Kedia-backed stock?

As per data from ACE Equities, veteran investor Vijay Kedia owns an 18.20 per cent stake in the company, as of December 31, 2025

Atul Auto share price

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2026 | 12:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Atul Auto Share Price: Shares of veteran investor Vijay Kedia-backed Atul Auto witnessed strong demand on the bourses on Wednesday, April 1, after the commercial vehicle manufacturer announced its business update for March 2026. As per data from ACE Equities, Kedia owns an 18.20 per cent stake in the company, as of December 31, 2025.
 
Following the announcement, the company’s share price surged as much as 8.64 per cent to an intraday high of ₹414.55 per share on the NSE.
 
Though the stock pared some gains, investor interest remained elevated. At 12:11 PM, Atul Auto shares were trading at ₹412.40 per share on the NSE, up 7.90 per cent from the previous close of ₹382.20. By comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was at 22,842, rising 511 points, or 2.29 per cent.
 
 
The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹1,154.45 crore on the NSE. Atul Auto shares have a 52-week range of ₹554–₹380.05 on the NSE.  Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOOSER NSE

Atul Auto announces business update for March 2026

The uptick in the company’s share price followed the announcement in an exchange filing that Atul Auto’s domestic sales in March 2026 totaled 3,404 units, marginally higher than 3,391 units in March 2025, a change of 0.38 per cent. Within this, three-wheeler (3W) internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle sales stood at 2,705 units versus 2,708 units in March 2025, a decline of 0.11 per cent, while electric vehicle (EV) sales rose to 699 units from 683 units, up 2.34 per cent. 
(Source: NSE)

Also Read

stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 1,670 points, Nifty above 22,800; metal, PSU bank stocks lead

Indigo

InterGlobe Aviation soars 10%; stock sees sharpest intra-day rally in 4 yrs

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric spikes 10% on releasing March update; registrations cross 1 mn

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited

Zaggle Prepaid shares rally 16% on robust FY27 revenue guidance, Fanuc deal

Vedanta demerger date extended

Vedanta extends demerger deadline to June 30; shares rise 5%

 
On a year-to-date (YTD) basis for FY 2025–26, domestic sales reached 32,923 units, up 6.98 per cent from 30,776 units in FY 2024–25. ICE vehicle sales increased to 25,038 units from 22,188 units (12.84 per cent), while EV sales declined to 7,885 units from 8,588 units (-8.19 per cent).
 
For domestic plus export sales, total volumes in March 2026 were 4,212 units, up 14.05 per cent from 3,693 units in March 2025. ICE vehicle sales rose to 3,513 units from 2,990 units (17.49 per cent), while EV sales slipped to 699 units from 703 units (-0.57 per cent). On a YTD basis, total sales reached 38,440 units in FY 2025–26, up 13.02 per cent from 34,012 units in FY 2024–25. ICE vehicle sales rose to 30,537 units from 25,375 units (20.34 per cent), while EV sales declined to 7,903 units from 8,637 units (-8.50 per cent).
 

More From This Section

bull run, market rally, sensex, nifty50

Sensex soars 2,000 pts, Nifty near 23,000: Key reasons for today's rally

Shipbuilding stocks zoomed up to 19% in Wednesday's trade.

Defence index surges 7%; Shipbuilding stocks GRSE, Mazagon zoom up to 19%

Coforge

Coforge jumps 7% on RBI nod for $1 bn overseas investment in Encora deal

bull run, market rally

Mid, smallcap indices rebound; GRSE, Muthoot Fin, BDL, BSE jump up to 18%

BEL share price today

BEL shares rally 7% on ₹1,950 crore deal win; analyst stays bullish

Topics : Buzzing stocks Stocks in focus Stock movemnet Atul Auto Share price share market Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2026 | 12:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEAnthropic Claude Code LeakH-1B Visa Changes from April 1Gold and Silver Rate TodayStocks To Buy TodayStock Market Rules ChangingCommercial LPG Price HikeWhy are Sensex Rising TodayFinancial Rules ChangesPersonal Finance