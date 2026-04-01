Atul Auto jumps 9% in trade; what's driving this Vijay Kedia-backed stock?

Atul Auto Share Price: Shares of veteran investor Vijay Kedia-backed Atul Auto witnessed strong demand on the bourses on Wednesday, April 1, after the commercial vehicle manufacturer announced its business update for March 2026. As per data from ACE Equities, Kedia owns an 18.20 per cent stake in the company, as of December 31, 2025.

Following the announcement, the company’s share price surged as much as 8.64 per cent to an intraday high of ₹414.55 per share on the NSE.

Though the stock pared some gains, investor interest remained elevated. At 12:11 PM, Atul Auto shares were trading at ₹412.40 per share on the NSE, up 7.90 per cent from the previous close of ₹382.20. By comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was at 22,842, rising 511 points, or 2.29 per cent.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOOSER NSE The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹1,154.45 crore on the NSE. Atul Auto shares have a 52-week range of ₹554–₹380.05 on the NSE.

Atul Auto announces business update for March 2026

(Source: NSE) The uptick in the company’s share price followed the announcement in an exchange filing that Atul Auto’s domestic sales in March 2026 totaled 3,404 units, marginally higher than 3,391 units in March 2025, a change of 0.38 per cent. Within this, three-wheeler (3W) internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle sales stood at 2,705 units versus 2,708 units in March 2025, a decline of 0.11 per cent, while electric vehicle (EV) sales rose to 699 units from 683 units, up 2.34 per cent.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis for FY 2025–26, domestic sales reached 32,923 units, up 6.98 per cent from 30,776 units in FY 2024–25. ICE vehicle sales increased to 25,038 units from 22,188 units (12.84 per cent), while EV sales declined to 7,885 units from 8,588 units (-8.19 per cent).

For domestic plus export sales, total volumes in March 2026 were 4,212 units, up 14.05 per cent from 3,693 units in March 2025. ICE vehicle sales rose to 3,513 units from 2,990 units (17.49 per cent), while EV sales slipped to 699 units from 703 units (-0.57 per cent). On a YTD basis, total sales reached 38,440 units in FY 2025–26, up 13.02 per cent from 34,012 units in FY 2024–25. ICE vehicle sales rose to 30,537 units from 25,375 units (20.34 per cent), while EV sales declined to 7,903 units from 8,637 units (-8.50 per cent).